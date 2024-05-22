Advertisement

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is basking in the success of his recent web series debut Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. The director is now gearing up for the release of his next Love and War. Boasting an ambitious star cast, the film is scheduled to release on Christmas 2025. In a new interview, the filmmaker shared an update on the much-anticipated film.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali says Love and War will be set in a different time period

In a conversation with Variety, Sanjay Leela Bhansali spoke about the plot and setting of the upcoming movie Love and War. While not much is known about the project yet, it is set to star Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor in lead roles. The film, as per the maker will be a love story set in a time period different from the director’s previous works.

Speaking to the publication, the Devdas director said, “It’s a love story that I’m making after a long time. A slightly contemporary work, different from the dances, pillars, architecture, drapes, curtains and jewellery [of Heeramandi].” He added that the project is what he ‘needed’ personally and will be set in a more contemporary time period. He shared, “It’s a new language, milieu and ambience for me,” Bhansali says of the film. “I needed [it] very much to excite me as a filmmaker to do something new, to speak of a different period, a different set of characters and new circumstances.”

Sanjay Leela Bhansali talks about working with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal

In the same conversation, Sanjay Leela Bhansali also shared his experience of working with the lead actors. The director has previously collaborated with Alia Bhatt on the film Ganguabai Kathiawadi and with Ranbir Kapoor in Saawariya. This will mark his first project with Vicky Kaushal.

Talking to the publication, Bhansali shared, “It’s nice to work with this wonderful cast of Ranbir, Vicky and Alia. It’ll be nice to see how their chemistry works. And [it is] a triangular love story, which has not come in Hindi cinema for a long time. So let’s see how it all shapes up.” The film is slated to release on Christmas 2025.