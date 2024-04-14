×

Updated April 13th, 2024 at 18:34 IST

Sanju, Sarkar Raj Actor Sayaji Shinde Shares Health Update After Undergoing Angioplasty

Sayaji Shinde complained of chest pain and was admitted to a hospital in Satara, Maharashtra where he was diagnosed with blockages in his arteries.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Sayaji Shinde
Sayaji Shinde | Image:Sayaji Shinde/Instagram
Popular actor Sayaji Shinde, known for his work in various Hindi films like Shool, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Sanju and many more, reportedly underwent angioplasty at a private hospital in Satara, Maharashtra. Shinde complained of chest pain and was admitted to a city hospital where he was diagnosed with blockages in his arteries. After undergoing angioplasty, he is said to be a in a stable condition.

File photo of Sayaji Shinde | Image: Sayaji Shinde/Instagram

Sayaji Shinde complains of chest pain, hospitalised

According to reports, Sayaji Shinde was rushed to a hospital in Satara on April 11 after he experienced severe chest pain. He was diagnosed with blockages in his arteries and angioplasty was performed on him.

On Friday, the actor shared a video on Instagram in which he was seen in the hospital. He shared his health update and stated that he is stable. "I'm doing well now. There was a blockage in my heart which was removed easily after surgery. There is no need to worry. The doctors have done a very good job. I am fine and happy," Shinde said.

A look back at Sayaji Shinde's popular roles

Sayaji Shinde started his career acting in Marathi films in 1994 with Aboli. Over the years, he came to be associated with negative roles. Soon after, he started working in Hindi films too, landing several character roles in Bollywood. Shool, Khiladi 420, Jodi No 1, Vaastu Shastra, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Jackpot, Sarkar Raj, Sanju and Govinda Naam Mera are some of the popular movies he has featured in.

Apart from Marathi and Hindi films, Shinde has featured extensively in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, English, Gujarati and Bhojpuri films. He has also featured in Marathi plays.  

Published April 13th, 2024 at 18:34 IST

