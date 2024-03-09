Advertisement

Bollywood actors Ahan Shetty and Pooja Hegde are set to headline Sajid Nadiadwala's much-anticipated film Sanki. The announcement was made by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment on their official social media platforms, revealing that the film is slated to hit theatres on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2025.

The Nadiadwala Grandson wrote on their social media handles, "The Sanki’s are on their way to take over the cinemas on Valentine’s Day. #SajidNadiadwala’s #Sanki starring #AhanShetty & @hegdepooja releasing on 14th February 2025 in cinemas near you Directed by #AdnanAShaikh & #YasirJah Written by @rajatsaroraa @WardaNadiadwala."

What more do we know about Ahan and Pooja’s professional life

Ahan Shetty who is the son of Bollywood superstar Suniel Shetty, made his acting debut in 2021 with Tadap, an action romance directed by Milan Luthria and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Paired opposite Tara Sutaria, Ahan earned mixed reactions for his performance in the film.

Pooja Hegde is known for her successful stints across the Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil cinema industries. She has a vibrant filmography including hits like Saakshyam, Housefull 4, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, and Cirkus. Her upcoming projects include Beast, Acharya, and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Suniel Shetty pens a long note on Ahan’s Sanki

Sanki was written by Rajat Aroraa and helmed by debutant directors Adnan A. Shaikh and Yasir Jah. The film marks the first collaboration between rising talent Ahan Shetty and established actress Pooja Hegde. Following the announcement, Ahan's father, Suniel Shetty, expressed his pride and excitement for his son's upcoming venture.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Suniel Shetty congratulated Ahan and said, “Good things come to those who have patience and wait, but better things come to those who have patience and work for it. Congratulations son, on the announcement of Sanki. Your perseverance is admirable, and I couldn't be prouder. Wishing you nothing but the best on this exciting journey!”