Sanya Malhotra made her acting debut in the 2016 blockbuster movie Dangal - headlined by Aamir Khan. Since then the actress has been featured in several successful films like Pagglait, Jawan, Badhaai Ho and most recently Sam Bahadur. In a recent interview, the actress detailed her journey in Bollywood so far and how her mother was initially against her having a career in films.

Sanya Malhotra reveals she was asked to undergo a jaw reconstruction ceremony

Sanya Malhotra recently appeared on the latest episode of the podcast hosted by Uorfi Javed. The actress detailed how she started her career in Bollywood and the roadblocks she felt. She asserted that she was supremely confident of her talent in the industry and knew that she would make it despite her mother’s reservations.

A file photo of Sanya Malhotra | Image: Instagram

The Dangal actress recalled giving auditions without any makeup on because of the trust she would have in her craft. When asked if she experienced any weird requests from the producers in the past she said, “Jaw reconstruction, I still remember. I was like, ‘What?'” In an earlier interview with Hauterffly, Sanya shared, “I remember during Dangal someone told me get your jaw reconstructed. I was like ye kya hota hai? Bhaiya, yeh toh humne nai suna. Main toh harran ho rahe the ki yeh jaw reconstruction ke liye kaise bol sakte hai. Seedhe se baat hai yeh kaise suggestion hai. I am very happy with my body. Even when I came to Bombay I remember main auditions pe jati the aur bina makeup kiye jaati the. Itna confidence. Lena hai toh lenge warna main jaa rahe hu ghar. Aisa confidence tha.””

Sanya Malhotra shares her mother did not want her to become an actress

In the same interview, Sanya also recalled her mother not being completely on board with her plan of becoming an actress. She remembered her mother putting the condition that she needed to finish her education before pursuing acting. She said, “To my surprise, my father was more encouraging. But my mother took me to at least three pandit jis, all of whom said that I shouldn’t pursue acting and that this wasn’t the correct line for me. They told my mother that I would study economics and get into a bank. I said, ‘That’s not possible’.”