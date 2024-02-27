Advertisement

Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur are busy with the shooting of their upcoming film Metro In Dino. A few days ago, the actors were snapped in Hauz Khas, Connaught Place, Mandi House, Delhi and Gurugram, shooting for a scene. Several photos and videos of the actors went viral on the internet, offering a glimpse of their look.

Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur are shooting for Metro In Dino

In the viral videos, Sara was seen donning a red and black dress paired with stockings. Aditya, on the other hand, looked handsome in a brown jacket and jeans. On spotting them, fans gathered around the shoot location to catch their glimpse.

Reportedly, all the scenes were done during the daytime, and actors spent their nights mostly hanging out in the capital.

According to several media reports, Aditya and Sara were in Delhi-NCR to shoot a romantic scene.

What do we know about Metro In Dino?

Helmed by Anurag Basu, the film stars Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal and Konkona Sensharma in the lead roles. Chronicling a three-day journey across the streets of Delhi NCR, the film follows stories of bittersweet relationships in a contemporary setting, exploring various aspects, hues, and moods of love. The film is slated to be released on September 13, 2024.

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Murder Mubarak, co-starring Pankaj Tripathi, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra and Suhail Nayyar. Directed by Homi Adajania, the mystery thriller is slated to release on Netflix on March 15. The actress also has Ae Watan Mere Watan in the pipeline and is expected to hit the theatres towards the end of this year.