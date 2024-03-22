×

Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 14:12 IST

Sara Ali Khan Gives Advice To Brother Ibrahim Ahead Of His Bollywood Debut: Stick To Values...

Sara Ali Khan emphasised her confidence in her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan's intelligence and stated that his talent is entirely his own.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Sara Ali Khan
Khan siblings. | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
It's only been three months since 2024, and two of Sara Ali Khan's films (Murder Mubarak and Ae Watan Mere Watan) have already been released, earning good reviews from critics and audiences. The actress, who comes from a family of talented actors, has carved her niche in the film industry. With her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan in line to make his debut, the actress, in a recent interview with ANI was asked if she aimed to set an example for her brother through her work. To this, Sara replied with a firm "No".

 

Sara Ali Khan's advice for Ibrahim Ali Khan before his debut: “Follow your heart…” | Filmfare.com

 

Sara Ali Khan's piece of advice to brother Ibrahim

During the interview, Sara emphasised her confidence in her brother's intelligence and stated that his talent is entirely his own. She expressed his trust in their upbringing and shared a lesson she learned from her mother Amrita Singh - no matter how far you wander, you will ultimately return to yourself. Wishing Ibrahim luck for his debut, the actress said, "I hope he maintains balance in his life and work. He should stick to his values. He is a grounded child."

 

Sara Ali Khan on advice to brother Ibrahim on acting debut: 'My only tip would be to just be an all-rounded human being' | Bollywood - Hindustan Times

 

What do we know about Ibrahim Ali Khan's debut film?

Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim is all set to make his acting debut with a Dharma Production titled Sarzameen. Helmed by Boman Irani's son Kayoze Irani, the film will co-star Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran in pivotal roles. Apart from this, Ibrahim also has Shauna Gautam's romantic comedy-drama Naadaniyaan, co-starring Khushi Kapoor. The film promises to be a delightful treat for audiences and with Dharma Productions backing the project, expectations for this project are quite high. It will be the Hindi remake of the Tamil film titled Love Today, which originally featured Pradeep Ranganathan and Ivana as the main leads.

Published March 22nd, 2024 at 14:12 IST

