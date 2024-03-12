Advertisement

Sara Ali Khan has been gearing up for a hectic yet gratifying month ahead. The actress will be seeing through the release of upcoming direct-to-OTT releases, Murder Mubarak as well as Ae Watan Mere Watan, being made available to stream at a gap of just a week from one another. The actress recently reflected on juggling two characters as different as chalk and cheese.

Sara Ali Khan simultaneously embracing wildly different characters

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Sara Ali Khan opened up about how her characters in Murder Mubarak and Ae Watan Mere Watan are not only worlds apart from one another but also from her, herself. Trusting her instincts as well as that of her directors' is what the actress the relied on, in delivering the performances.

Advertisement

Advertisement



She said, "They have nothing in common, not even me. It was very important for us to not come with any preconceived notions because this world, this set-up, this character is new to anything I have done before. It was important for me to come in there, trust him, trust myself, and follow my instincts as opposed to anything I have done previously. But juggling this and Ae Watan Mere Watan was definitely tricky."

Sara Ali Khan says Murder Mubarak director Homi Adajani helped her 'unlearn' a lot

The interview also saw Sara reflect on all that she imbibed in her first time working with director Homi Adajania. Crediting the premise of her Murder Mubarak character - a career first for her as per Sara - the actress delved into a cycle of unlearning which as per her, added a freshness to her approach.



She said, "It was so amazing to work with Homi Adajania and this cast because I got to discover so much about myself. I also think this film came to me at an important time in my life when it was very important for me to understand, unlearn." Furthe reflecting on the kind of characters she has played thus far, Sara added, "I think I am quite comfortable, and I find these rooted characters that I have played and gotten love for before quite intrinsic to the person that I am. I haven’t maybe played an urban, glamorous character before." While Murder Mubarak will stream on Netflix starting march 15, Ae Watan Mere Watan will be made available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video starting March 21.