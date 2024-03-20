Advertisement

Sara Ali Khan has often heaped praise on her mother Amrita Singh. The Gaslight actress was born to actor parents Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. However, the couple got divorced in 2004 when Sara was just 9 years old. In a new interview, before the release of her film Ae Watan Mere Watan, the actress has opened up on how her mother managed everything ‘single-handedly’.

She has been my mirror: Sara Ali Khan talks about her mother Amrita Singh

In a recent conversation with Galatta India, Sara Ali Khan mentioned that growing up she felt her mother was different from her friends’ mothers because they could cook and drive. She recalled, “I used to feel very bad. Till one day she turned around and said, ‘How many of your friend’s parents know how to act and ride horses? Because I do. And I was like I am literally never saying anything to the heroine of Mard ever again.”

Sara Ali Khan with her mother and brother | Image: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Further, Sara Ali Khan recalled thinking that her mother ‘knows her business’. She stated that Amrita never made her and her brother Ibrahim feel like they were lacking something. She added, “She has also been our grounding factor to make sure we don’t fly too high. She has been my mirror.” Sara Ali Khan also argued that her mother has ‘single-handedly’ managed everything and if she could replicate even 1/10th of her success, she would think she is ‘home’.

Sara Ali Khan on dealing with criticism

In an interview with OTT Play, Sara Ali Khan opened up about dealing with criticism. The actress argued that though she welcomes criticism for her work, she also understands that she is in a subjective field and that what she likes does not necessarily be liked by others. The Love Aaj Kal actress said, “I don't mind at all. I like the fact that I'm in a very subjective field. I mean, aapko shayad acha lage ya aapko acha nahi lagega, that's your view. (I mean, maybe you'll like it or maybe you won't; that's your view.)”

A file photo of Sara Ali Khan | Image: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

She further argued that ‘beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder’. She added, “ So as long as I know, my vision of the work is my vision of the work, and it shouldn't be tainted by your vision of the work.” Sara Ali Khan also spoke about the negative reviews for Atrangi Re she asserted that she did her best performance in the film and if people do not like the film, it is not her ‘prerogative’.