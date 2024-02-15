Sara Ali Khan Recreates Father Saif Ali Khan’s Dil Chahta Hai Scene In Hilarious Viral Video

Advertisement

Sara Ali Khan recently took the internet by storm by sharing a video of herself. In the video, the actress can be seen dressed in a lehenga, presumably as a bride. Interesntingly, she could be heard reciting a dialogue from the film.

Sara Ali Khan recreates Saif Ali Khan’s dialogue

On February 15, Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram stories to share a video of herself. Presumably for an advertisement, the actress was seen dressed as a bride in the video shot in the backdrop of a well-decorated venue. The actress could be seen talking to a particular “Sanjay” in the video.

In the video, Sara recreates Saif’s dialogue from the film Dil Chahta Hai. She could be seen struggling to get a word in on her call with Sanjay. For the unversed, in Dil Chahta Hai, Saif Ali Khan’s character would also struggle as he tries to make amends with his upset girlfriend, Priya. Sharing the video on Instagram, Farah Khan wrote in the caption, “Who is this Sanjay, and why has he got @saraalikhan95 so worked up?” While the actress has not shared more details about the video, it is presumed to be an advertisement.

Sara Ali Khan gears up for the release of Ae Mere Watan

Sara Ali Khan has a hectic year ahead. The actress has two major releases in her pipeline. Both her films Murder Mubarak and Ae Mere Watan will debut on OTT. On February 13, the makers unveiled the release date of Ae Mere Watan along with a teaser. Inspired by real-life events, Ae Watan Mere Watan, is directed by Kannan Iyer and is written by Darab Farooqui and Iyer. The film stars Sara Ali Khan in the lead and features Sachin Khedekar, Abhay Verma, Sparsh Shrivastav, Alexx O' Neil, and Anand Tiwari in pivotal roles alongside a special guest appearance by Emraan Hashmi. The film, whose motion poster was unveiled at the IFFI 2023, will soon make its OTT debut.

On World Radio Day, February 15, Prime Video announced the worldwide premiere of its original movie Ae Watan Mere Watan. The historical thriller drama will debut on the OTT platform on March 21.