Sushant Singh Rajput's 38th birth anniversary arrives today and on the occasion , many Bollywood celebrities paid tribute to the late actor. Sara Ali Khan, who shared the screen with SSR in Kedarnath, took to Instagram to remember Sushant and express her sentiments.

Sara Ali Khan's heartfelt tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput on his 38th birthday



Sara Ali Khan shared a touching post on her Instagram Stories, reminiscing about her late co-star. The post, originally from 2021, highlighted Sushant's impact on her life, from introducing her to acting to inspiring her dreams. Sara emotionally wrote, "Still can’t believe you’re gone. But every time I look at the stars, the rising sun, or the moon, I know you’re here. From Kedarnath to Andromeda."

Sara Ali Khan's heartfelt tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput on his 38th birthday I Image: IMDb

Sushant's sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, commemorated the day with a heartfelt video collage showcasing joyful moments of the late actor. In her Instagram post, she expressed eternal love for her "Sona Sa Bhai" and hoped his legacy would inspire millions. Fans flooded the comments with emotional messages, celebrating Sushant's memory.

Sushant Singh Rajput's 38th birth anniversary arrives today I Image: IMDb

Fans express love on 38th Sushant's birthday



Responding to Shweta's post, fans poured in with warm wishes. Messages like "Happy Birthday @sushantsinghrajput wherever you are. Your legacy lives on in the hearts that cherish you" and "Happy sushant de sushant and all SSRINS and family. we missing you Sushant. happy birthday oye meri jaan" reflected the enduring love and admiration for the late actor.

Sushant Singh Rajput is known for his outstanding performances in many Bollywood films I Image: IMDb

Sushant Singh Rajput, known for his outstanding performances in films like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Chhichhore, Kai Po Che!, and PK, left an indelible mark on Bollywood. His untimely demise on June 14, 2020, shocked the industry and fans alike. On his 38th birthday, the tributes and memories from colleagues and fans underscore the lasting impact of his talent and the void his absence has left in the hearts of many.