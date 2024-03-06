×

Updated March 5th, 2024 at 22:13 IST

Sara Ali Khan Says Her Role In Murder Mubarak Is Similar To Her Real Life - Here's How

During the trailer launch event of Murder Mubarak, Sara Ali Khan was asked about how similar and different she is from her role, Bambi Todi, in the movie.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Sara Ali Khan
A file photo of Sara Ali Khan. | Image:Varinder Chawla
  • 2 min read
Sara Ali Khan is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Murder Mubarak. On Tuesday, the makers organised an event in Mumbai where they launched the trailer and interacted with the media, opening up about their characters. During the event, Sara was asked about how similar and different she is from her role, Bambi Todi, in the movie.

Is Sara Ali Khan's role similar to her real life?

The actress revealed that Bambi Todi is "quite different" to her. She added, "I can say that both I and Bambi Todi have been born maybe in a world of privilege. The main difference is that Bambi is oblivious to her privilege in a certain way." However, she recognises the privilege that she comes from and has a "slightly more real" upbringing. Owing to this, she may be more sensitive than she is.  

 

Murder Mubarak Teaser: Pankaj Tripathi Rounds Up Suspects Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Karisma Kapoor In Mystery Case | Web Series News, Times Now

"I think she (Bambi Todi) is more stylish than I am and she is also a kleptomaniac, which you will find out. And I am not, or atleast I have to say I am not,” the actress concluded.

What can you expect from Murder Mubarak?

Apart from Sara, the film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Karisma Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor. The captivating murder mystery trailer transports viewers into the heart of New Delhi’s high society, where a series of strange events disrupt the peace and tranquillity of an elite club. It begins with Pankaj's voiceover, "The Royal Delhi club. Made of the British, for the British". The visuals show Sara happily dancing in the club. As the glittering facade begins to crack, its members find themselves in a web of deception where loyalties are tested and the line between innocence and guilt becomes increasingly blurred.

Navigating this maze of lies, love, and hidden agendas is Pankaj, portraying a relentless cop, Assistant Commission of Police Bhavani Singh, with his own odd tactics. He’s determined to expose the club members' darkest secrets in this funny and entertaining whodunnit. The video ends with a gory scene featuring Karisma, with blood all over her face. She can be seen shooting for a scene, and the director is heard saying, "cut, cut, cut. Blood is too bloody pink, yaar".

Helmed by Homi Adajania, Murder Mubarak will premiere on March 15 on Netflix.

Published March 5th, 2024 at 22:13 IST

