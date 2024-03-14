Advertisement

Sara Ali Khan is currently gearing up for the release of two films - Murder Mubarak and Ae Watan Mere Watan. Both the movies will premiere on OTT a week apart. In a new interview, Sara opened up about Murder Mubarak and how the film came to her at a crucial time.

Sara Ali Khan praises Murder Mubarak director Homi Adajania

Sara Ali Khan and the other cast members of Murder Mubarak have often spoken up about director Homi Adajania. As quoted by Pinkvilla, Sara also recalled the time she spent shooting the film with the filmmaker and especially praised the time she spent with him off the set. She said, “Honestly I think that, how everyone has been talking about Homi’s energy- all of that is there and true.. but I think that the moments that are probably spent off the set with them, whether it was by the swimming pool or whether it was in these room sessions, I think he kind of reminded me that what I have as a human being is enough.”

Expressing her gratitude for Murder Mubarak, Sara stated that all the cast members helped her a lot. She went on to call the film a ‘defining’ moment in her career. She shared, “It (the film) came to me at an important and defining moment in my life and career, so am very very grateful."

Sara Ali Khan on juggling different characters simultaneously

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Sara Ali Khan opened up about how her characters in Murder Mubarak and Ae Watan Mere Watan are not only worlds apart from one another but also from herself. Trusting her instincts as well as that of her directors' is what the actress relied on, in delivering the performances.

She said, "They have nothing in common, not even me. It was very important for us to not come with any preconceived notions because this world, this set-up, this character is new to anything I have done before. It was important for me to come in there, trust him, trust myself, and follow my instincts as opposed to anything I have done previously. But juggling this and Ae Watan Mere Watan was definitely tricky." While Murder Mubarak will stream on Netflix starting March 15, Ae Watan Mere Watan will be made available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video starting March 21.