Sara Ali Khan had two consecutive film releases in March. She played the protagonist in Ae Watan Mere Watan, whereas in Murder Mubarak she was part of a large ensemble cast. Sara starred in Ae Watan Mere Watan as freedom fighter Usha Mehta, whose underground radio station contributed to the Quit India movement's success. In a recent interview with DNA, Sara spoke candidly about the two releases and how she handles criticism on social media.

Sara reveals how she handles social media criticism

In the age of social media, gratification and criticism are both instant. When asked how she deals with the flood of positive and negative feedback, Sara Ali Khan simply said, "You read the good, you read the bad. You celebrate the good. You keep the bad in your memory. I am not afraid of criticism. There is no problem. I am not afraid of noise. I always pray and hope to have the awareness of knowing that this is noise and I need to filter it."

Ae Watan Mere Watan poster | Image: X

Sara draws similarities between Usha and herself

Usha and Sara have many differences because they come from different eras. Sara does, however, notice some similarities. "Of course, the stakes are different. I am not from 1942 and I’m not a political activist,” she explains, adding, “But when you see something wrong happening personally, professionally, domestically, environmentally, to be able to stand up for that requires a certain personality that I think I have."

Sara Ali Khan's still from Ae Watan Mere Watan | Image: X

Ae Watan Mere Watan is directed by Kannan Iyer. The film also stars Emraan Hashmi, Abhay Verma, Sachin Khedekar, and Sparsh Srivastava, in prominent roles. It is currently available on Prime Video. Meanwhile, Sara's previous release, Murder Mubarak, is available on Netflix.