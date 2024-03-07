×

Updated March 6th, 2024 at 22:56 IST

Sargun Mehta Claims Bollywood Failed To Tap Her Potential After Cuttputlli With Akshay Kumar

Despite her significant role in Cuttputlli opposite Akshay Kumar, Sargun Mehta believes Bollywood has not "tapped her potential" yet.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Sargun Mehta
Sargun Mehta | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Sargun Mehta, who is well-known in the Punjabi film industry, made her Bollywood debut with 2022 film Cuttputlli alongside Akshay Kumar. She portrayed the role of SHO Gudiya Parmar and received a ton of praise for it. Despite her significant role, Sargun believes Bollywood has not "tapped her potential" yet. In a recent interview, the actress disclosed the circumstances surrounding the events of Cuttputlli.

Sargun Mehta on her Bollywood debut

In a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Sargun claimed the Hindi film industry did not recognise her talent. The actress said, “They haven’t tapped on my potential because I have a lot of potential. I did Cuttputlli because I thought I could do more than just do a glamourous heroine role as I have done before. In the role that I have done in Cuttputlli, I didn’t have a similar option in Punjab. For the past 6-7 years, I have not done such roles and I thought that I should be doing such roles otherwise I’ll forget acting.” 

 

What do we know about Cuttputlli? 

Cuttputlli, streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, was the most-watched original Hindi film of 2022 with 26.9 million views. In addition to Sargun and Akshay, the film also starred Joshua LeClair, Chandrachur Singh and Hrishita Bhatt in supporting roles. 

Advertisement

The movie followed the life of Arjan Sethi, a dutiful sub-inspector who vowed to keep the people of Kasauli safe. However, fate has other plans as the killer strikes from the shadows of terror, leaving behind no trace of evidence, except a body. 

 

Cuttputlli has screenplay and dialogues by Aseem Arrora, whose credits include Bell Bottom and Ek Villain Returns. The film was lensed by National Award-winning cinematographer Rajeev Ravi and it was produced by Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh under their banner Pooja Entertainment.

Advertisement

Published March 6th, 2024 at 22:56 IST

