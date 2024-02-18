Advertisement

Sargun Mehta and Gippy Grewal are gearing up for the release of the release of their horror-comedy film Jatt Nu Chudail Takri. Ahead of the release, the actors have opened up about their views on Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal. The movie directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga became one of the most talked about films of the past year. While a section of society criticized the movie for being ‘sexist’, it was also appreciated for its depiction of Sikhs.

Sargun Mehta opens up on the depiction of Sikhs in Bollywood

In an interview with DNA, Sargun Mehta opened up about the portrayal of Sikhs and talked about the stereotypical ways in which they are portrayed in Bollywood. Talking specifically about Animal the actress said, “Of course, the stereotypical portrayal was there, because we are known to have a very good sense of humour, and we still do. So, we owe that. But apart from that, Sikhs are known for valour, who they are, and bravery. So, be it Kesari or Animal, they have done very very well.”

She further lauded Vanga’s representation of Sikhs in Animal and said, “Sandeep Reddy Vanga was so particular about everything, that even in the last shot before Aziz kills one of Sikh cousin, he looks straight into Aziz's eyes fearlessly and accepts his fate like a lion. He (Sandeep) didn't do it, just because he wanted to do it. He kept the valour of Punjabis intact throughout the film, and Arjan Vailey described it very very well. So I think even Bollywood is recognising that we are known for much more than that (being funny).”

Gippy Grewal weighs on Animal depiction of Sikhs

In the same interview, Gippy Grewal also weighed in and said, “Pehle kya hota tha ki logon Punjab suna bahut tha, dekha nahi tha. Isi liye jo Punjabi ya Sikh character banate the, woh unke khudh ke imagination se the. Hum dekhte the and we used to say 'Yeh kaha ke Punjabi hai', 'Kaun hai yeh log?' Now, there is big and good change in the industry.”

In Animal, Ranbir Kapoor played the role of a Sikh man Ranvijay. Along with him, the supporting actors of the movie also played the role of Sikh men who were brought by the actor from Punjab.