English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 18th, 2024 at 18:25 IST

Sargun Mehta, Gippy Grewal React To Depiction Of Sikhs In Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Animal

Sargun Mehta and Gippy Grewal have opened up about the portrayal of Sikhs in Animal which starred Ranbir Kapoor and is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Sargun Mehta
Sargun Mehta | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Sargun Mehta and Gippy Grewal are gearing up for the release of the release of their horror-comedy film Jatt Nu Chudail Takri. Ahead of the release, the actors have opened up about their views on Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal. The movie directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga became one of the most talked about films of the past year. While a section of society criticized the movie for being ‘sexist’, it was also appreciated for its depiction of Sikhs. 

Sargun Mehta opens up on the depiction of Sikhs in Bollywood 

In an interview with DNA, Sargun Mehta opened up about the portrayal of Sikhs and talked about the stereotypical ways in which they are portrayed in Bollywood. Talking specifically about Animal the actress said, “Of course, the stereotypical portrayal was there, because we are known to have a very good sense of humour, and we still do. So, we owe that. But apart from that, Sikhs are known for valour, who they are, and bravery. So, be it Kesari or Animal, they have done very very well.” 

She further lauded Vanga’s representation of Sikhs in Animal and said, “Sandeep Reddy Vanga was so particular about everything, that even in the last shot before Aziz kills one of Sikh cousin, he looks straight into Aziz's eyes fearlessly and accepts his fate like a lion. He (Sandeep) didn't do it, just because he wanted to do it. He kept the valour of Punjabis intact throughout the film, and Arjan Vailey described it very very well. So I think even Bollywood is recognising that we are known for much more than that (being funny).” 

Gippy Grewal weighs on Animal depiction of Sikhs 

In the same interview, Gippy Grewal also weighed in and said, “Pehle kya hota tha ki logon Punjab suna bahut tha, dekha nahi tha. Isi liye jo Punjabi ya Sikh character banate the, woh unke khudh ke imagination se the. Hum dekhte the and we used to say 'Yeh kaha ke Punjabi hai', 'Kaun hai yeh log?' Now, there is big and good change in the industry.” 

In Animal, Ranbir Kapoor played the role of a Sikh man Ranvijay. Along with him, the supporting actors of the movie also played the role of Sikh men who were brought by the actor from Punjab. 

Advertisement

Published February 18th, 2024 at 18:25 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Hema Malini

Hema Performs In Ayodhya

27 minutes ago
Akshay Kumar

Akshay-Tiger Viral Video

30 minutes ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Returns To Mumbai

34 minutes ago
Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Remembers Saathiya

37 minutes ago
Pragya Jaiswal

Pragya's Airport Look

an hour ago
Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan's Lunch Date

an hour ago
Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

19 hours ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

19 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

19 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

19 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

19 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

20 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

a day ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

a day ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

a day ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha At Sathyabama

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky At Temple

a day ago
Sussanne Khan

Sussanne Goes Stylish

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. MS Dhoni picked as skipper of IPL's all-time greatest team

    Sports 15 minutes ago

  2. Mountain out of a Molehill: WB CM Accuses BJP of Escalating Sandeshkhali

    India News16 minutes ago

  3. Jaafar Is A Spitting Image Of His Uncle MJ In BTS Pics From Biopic Shoot

    Entertainment17 minutes ago

  4. THIS Actor Was Supposed To Play The Lead Role In Badhaai Ho

    Entertainment20 minutes ago

  5. Best Of Zendaya's Dune 2 Press Tour

    Web Stories21 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo