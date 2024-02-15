Advertisement

Satyaprem Ki Katha director Sameer Vidwans has tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend and assistant director Juilee Sonalkar. The couple had an intimate wedding as per Marathi traditions and shared their first photo as husband and wife on their social media handles.

(A file photo of the couple | Image: Instagram)

Sameer Vidwans and Juilee Sonalkar decided on forever

Taking to Instagram, the couple shared a joint post in which Sameer is seemingly clicking a selfie with his wife. In the image, the newlywed couple is twinning in white traditional ensembles - Sameer dons a white sherwani featuring golden embroidery, while Juilee looks beautiful in white - a golden shimmery saree. She paired the saree with a halter neck blouse and accessorised it with emerald green jewellery. Both flashed their million-dollar smile for the camera.

"HITCHED.. @juilee_sonalkar #wedecidedonforever," read the caption.

How celebs congratulate the newlyweds?

Soon after he dropped the post, their industry friend flooded the comment section with best wishes. Kiara Advani, who worked with the couple in Satyaprem Ki Katha, wrote, "Congratulations," followed by heart emoticons. Sharvari Wagh, Vijay Ganguly, Amruta Khanvilkar and others also congratulated the couple.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

Sameer Vidwans and Juilee Sonalkar's creative journey

Sameer made his directorial debut in Bollywood with Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer last year, while Juilee served as assistant director on the project. It was not their first film together, their creative journey began when they first worked on the 2017 film Mala Kahich Problem Nahi, where he served as a director and Juilee assisted him. It was followed by her contribution to Sameer's directorial film Anandi Gopal, a national award-winning film. The duo also collaborated on the web series Samantar, featuring Swapnil Joshi and Tejaswini Pandit. Their collaboration led to their romance on the sets, leading them to take a plunge during Valentine's week.

