Saurabh Tewari, Parin Media Announce Film On Sandeshkhali Horror - See Details

Days after the Sandeshkhali incident came to light, Parin Multimedia and filmmaker Saurabh Tewari announced a film on the horrifying incident that shook the country. The film will go on floors by August this year and the script and cast are being finalised.

Saurabh Tewari talks about making a film on the Sandeshkhali incident

Saurabh Tewari, who is the creator of shows like Sab Satrangi and Krishna Chali London, is all set to sit on the director's chair for the film. Talking about his decision, Saurabh said, "The name Sandeshkhali - is enough to create an image of horror in the minds of anyone who hears it. One wonders how this kind of barbaric situation is still prevalent in one of the states of the country poised to become the third-largest economy very soon. And as filmmakers, it becomes our responsibility to create awareness about an event of this monstrosity so we can be aware and fight against it."

He further added, "We have decided to release our first Motion poster with the film announcement to coincide with March 8th International Women's Day to bring to light the gruesome and appalling suffering these women have faced and their courage that ultimately led to the expose.”

What more do we know about the makers of the Sandeshkhali film?

Saurabh Tewari is an Indian content producer, writer, and director primarily known for his work in the Hindi television and OTT industry. Meanwhile, Sumeet Chaudhry and Kewal Sethi who are set to back the project are known for producing content for leading television channels and OTT platforms under their banner Parin Multimedia Pvt Ltd for over a decade. This will mark their first feature film.

What happened in Sandeshkhali?

West Bengal's Sandeshkhali has been in turmoil since several women came forward with allegations of sexual assault against Sheikh Shahjahan and his associates.

