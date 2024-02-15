Advertisement

Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi's highly-anticipated film Selfiee finally has a release date. The film, which comes as an official remake of the 2019 Malayalam blockbuster Driving License, will hit theatres on February 24, 2023. The film has been directed by Raj Mehta, while Dharma Productions, Prithviraj Productions, Magic Frames and Cape of Good Films have bankrolled it. Apart from Akshay and Emraan, the film also stars Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha in pivotal roles.

Taking to his social media handles recently, trade analyst Taran Adarsh made the release date announcement. He wrote, "AKSHAY KUMAR - EMRAAN HASHMI: 'SELFIEE' ON 24 FEB 2023... #Selfiee - the official remake of #Malayalam film #DrivingLicence, starring #AkshayKumar and #EmraanHashmi - to release in *cinemas* on 24 Feb 2023... Costars #NushrrattBharuccha and #DianaPenty."

According to Pinkvilla sources, Akshay Kumar will be essaying the role of a superstar in the thriller, while Emraan will take on the role of a cop 'who happens to be a die-hard fan of the Khiladi'. "The film focuses on an ego battle between the two powerful entities which keeps the audience on the edge of their seats," the source revealed.

The original Malayalam film, Driving Licence, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu, revolved around a superstar famous for his driving skills, who loses his license and further gets embroiled in a face-off with a motor vehicle inspector.

In an earlier conversation with PTI, director Raj Mehta opened up about the pressure of adapting an already popular film. "There is a pressure when you make something that is so already so loved. There will be comparisons. There is that bit of nervousness. More than a remake we are going to adapt it," he mentioned.

Apart from Selfiee, Akshay Kumar has Aanand L Rai's Raksha Bandhan in the pipeline. It also stars Bhumi Pednekar, Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna among others. The superstar will also be seen in OMG 2 – Oh My God! 2.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @AKSHAYKUMAR)