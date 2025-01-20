Serious Breach Of Ethics: Tabu Issues Statement For Demeaning Articles Misinterpreting Her Comments On Marriage

Tabu's team has issued a statement condemning derogatory articles that recently surfaced online regarding the actor.

Several news websites and social media handles published reports mentioning Tabu's views on marriage. As per the team of the 'Hum Saath - Saath Hain' star, the quotes used in the articles were fabricated and there's no truth to them.



"There are several websites and social media handles that have falsely attributed certain undignified statements to Tabu. We would like to clarify that she never made these quotes, and it is a serious breach of ethics to mislead the audience," the statement read.

Tabu's team has also demanded an apology from those who "have falsely attributed certain undignified statements to Tabu."

"We demand that these websites remove the fabricated quotes immediately and issue a formal apology for their actions," the statement added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tabu is currently busy shooting with Akshay Kumar for the film 'Bhooth Bangla', which also features Paresh Rawal.

'Bhooth Bangla' marks the reunion of Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar after a long gap. The duo has earlier given blockbuster films such as 'Hera Pheri', 'Bhagam Bhag', 'Garam Masala', 'De Dana Dan' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' among others.

Secondly, the film will also see a reunion of Akshay and Tabu after 25 years. The two were last seen together in 'Hera Pheri'.

Bhooth Bangla is produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms and Akshay Kumar's production house, Cape of Good Films. The film is slated for a theatrical release on April 2, 2026.

Tabu was last seen as Sister Francesca in the web series 'Dune: Prophecy'. (ANI)

