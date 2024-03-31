×

Updated March 31st, 2024 at 21:02 IST

Shaan Says He Has Been ‘Underutilised’ In Bollywood In The Last Decade: I Take This Break…

Shaan, in a new interview, confessed that the last 10-15 years have not been favourable for him in the Hindi film industry. He regrets missing out on big songs.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Shaan
Shaan: He contributed to films like Dil Chahta Hai, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, and Om Shanti Om. However, over the years, he got overshadowed by younger voices. | Image:Instagram
Shaan has had an illustrious career as a playback singer in several popular Bollywood movies. The vocalist, who broke onto the indie pop scene in the late 1990s with albums Love-ology and Tanha Dil, says the last decade has not been favourable for his career in Hindi movies. The artist believes that the break will help him work on his skill set. 

Shaan says he has been ‘underutilised’ in Bollywood recently 

In an interview with PTI, Shaan also said he feels "underutilised" in Bollywood. “Sadly, in the last 10 to 15 years, I've been much underutilised and not been a part of those big Bollywood songs, like I used to be. But at the same time, this could be of help.” He added that, “When you are constantly on a roll, there's no time to introspect, no time to work on your skills. You tend to keep going with the flow. At some point, you realise you're becoming mechanical, and redundant. So I take this break, this little getaway as a good thing, that I get to work on my skill sets.”

A file photo of Shaan | Image: IMDb

Singing, regardless of platform, brings him happiness, said Shaan. “For a singer, the biggest thrill is when you are behind the mic creating music. Nothing excites me more than that. I'm getting opportunities to do that a dime a dozen. So, I'm happy about it. That childlike passion and excitement, that fire in the belly is now more than ever before.”

Shaan says Arijit Singh is the last music superstar to come out of films 

In the same interview, Shaan admitted that the current music scene is ‘dominated’ by rappers and musicians like Guru Randhawa, Neha Kakkar and Badshah. Arijit Singh is the "last big exponent" to come from films, he said. “All the big names today in music, they are either rappers or they have their brand of music styles. Arijit Singh was probably the last big exponent who came in from film music,” he added. 

A file photo of Shaan | Image: IMDb

But a lot of them first got popular doing their non-film music, like Guru Randhawa, Honey Singh, Badshah, and King. But today, film music is hardly giving you the big singing star," Shaan told PTI in an interview. The 51-year-old playback singer, known for film songs Musu Musu Haasi Deu, Woh Ladki Hai Kahan, Chand Sifarish, and Jab Se Tere Naina, said it's difficult to make fans listen to his non-film music.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published March 31st, 2024 at 21:02 IST

