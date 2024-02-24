Advertisement

Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Sidharth Malhotra and Tiger Shroff performed at the Women's Premiere League 2024 opening night. Videos and photos of the actor from their performance are doing rounds on social media. The actor set the stage on fire with their performances of their Bollywood songs.

Shahid Kapoor takes over Bengaluru with stunning entry

On February 23, Shahid Kapoor performed at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The actor performed an energetic dance from songs from Jab We Met and Kabir Singh. However, what caught the eye of social media users was the actor’s stunning entry.

In a dapper, hero-like entry, Shahid Kapoor arrived at the stadium on a motorbike, paying an ode to his character in the film Kabir Singh. The bike was set ablaze with sparkles. He performed on the song Nagada Nagada from Jab We Met. He also grooved to Shaam Shaandaar and his other hit songs.

Varun Dhawan shares glimpses of his performance

Not just Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan also took to his Instagram account to share glimpses of his performance. In the video, he shared a sneak peek of his hero-like entry. The audience and the actor’s fans could be heard cheering for him while he sets the stage on fire.

In the clip, he also showed the time he spent with other actors like Kartik Aaryan, Shahid Kapoor, Tiger Shroff Sidharth Malhotra. Sharing the video, father-to-be Varun captioned the post, “Last night was 🔥🔥🔥Thank u Bengaluru 🙏”

