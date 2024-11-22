Published 18:18 IST, November 22nd 2024
Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput Attend Family Wedding, Deva Actor Grooves To Gandi Baat | WATCH
Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput: The couple dressed to the nines to attend a family wedding at which the actor flaunted his slick dance moves with the bride-to-be.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Shahid Kapoor grooves to Gandi Baat at a family wedding | Image: Instagram
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
18:18 IST, November 22nd 2024