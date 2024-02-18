Advertisement

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, who featured in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, previously admitted to not receiving much attention in the industry as a newcomer. Revisiting his mute character from the 2006 film Chup Chup Ke, Shahid revealed that director Priyadarshan dubbed his voice without his knowledge. Shahid played a character in the film who pretended to be deaf and mute.

During the promotion of his film Jersey, Shahid Kapoor hosted a fun segment in which they answered fan questions and comments. One social media user wrote, "Can't believe this is the same guy who used to do 'Jabba Jabba' once."

Responding to the comment, Shahid Kapoor shared, "In case you didn’t know, that ‘Jabba Jabba’ voice was not me. I also reacted the same way as the audience did because when I saw the film and at that time, I was a newcomer, so, you don’t get a lot of importance. He did it without telling me."

Shahid further added, "Priyadarshan had directed the film and he used to do dubbing and all in Chennai. He took someone from there and made them do ‘Dabba Dabba’. So, when I was looking at the film, I was like ‘Who’s voice is that?’ Everyone was like ‘Oh, he’s so funny!’ But yeah ‘it’s not me!'"

Chup Chup Ke starring Shahid Kapoor released back in 2006. The movie also featured Kareena Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and others in key roles.

The plot revolves around the life of a street hustler (Shahid Kapoor) who decides to fake his death so that his family can pay off his debts with insurance money. When two fishermen find him in their nets, he pretends to be deaf and mute to conceal his true identity.