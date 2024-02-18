English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 18th, 2024 at 15:55 IST

Shahid Kapoor Reveals It's Not His Voice Behind Viral 'Jabba Jabba' Phrase In Chup Chup Ke

Revisiting his mute character from the 2006 hit movie Chup Chup Ke, Shahid Kapoor revealed who dubbed his voice without his knowledge in the film.

Republic Entertainment Desk
A still from Chup Chup Ke
A still from Chup Chup Ke | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, who featured in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, previously admitted to not receiving much attention in the industry as a newcomer. Revisiting his mute character from the 2006 film Chup Chup Ke, Shahid revealed that director Priyadarshan dubbed his voice without his knowledge. Shahid played a character in the film who pretended to be deaf and mute.

When Shahid Kapoor opened up about his mute character in Chup Chup Ke

During the promotion of his film Jersey, Shahid Kapoor hosted a fun segment in which they answered fan questions and comments. One social media user wrote, "Can't believe this is the same guy who used to do 'Jabba Jabba' once."

A still from Chup Chup Ke | Image: IMDb

 

Responding to the comment, Shahid Kapoor shared, "In case you didn’t know, that ‘Jabba Jabba’ voice was not me. I also reacted the same way as the audience did because when I saw the film and at that time, I was a newcomer, so, you don’t get a lot of importance. He did it without telling me."

A still from Chup Chup Ke | Image: IMDb

 

Shahid further added, "Priyadarshan had directed the film and he used to do dubbing and all in Chennai. He took someone from there and made them do ‘Dabba Dabba’. So, when I was looking at the film, I was like ‘Who’s voice is that?’ Everyone was like ‘Oh, he’s so funny!’ But yeah ‘it’s not me!'"

About Chup Chup Ke

Chup Chup Ke starring Shahid Kapoor released back in 2006. The movie also featured Kareena Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and others in key roles.

The plot revolves around the life of a street hustler (Shahid Kapoor) who decides to fake his death so that his family can pay off his debts with insurance money. When two fishermen find him in their nets, he pretends to be deaf and mute to conceal his true identity.

Advertisement

Published February 18th, 2024 at 15:55 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

17 hours ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

17 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

17 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

17 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

17 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

18 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

21 hours ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

a day ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

a day ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha At Sathyabama

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky At Temple

a day ago
Sussanne Khan

Sussanne Goes Stylish

a day ago
Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Stuns In Black

a day ago
Boman Irani

Boman Irani Gets Clicked

a day ago
Nikhil Sidharth

Nikhil Enjoys Flight

a day ago
Actor Sidharth

Siddharth Sings A Song

a day ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

a day ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi on NBK109 Set

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. UP: Imrana Baba Arrested by Police for Ordering IEDs

    India News20 minutes ago

  2. South Africa great Mike Procter dies: Look at his illustrious career

    Sports 21 minutes ago

  3. New to investing? FDs vs Mutual Funds explained

    Business News22 minutes ago

  4. China's Lunar New Year tourism spending outpacing pre-COVID levels

    Business News22 minutes ago

  5. AHFCs witnessed improvement in Net Interest margin: CareEdge

    Economy News23 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo