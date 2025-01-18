Shahid Kapoor Schools Reporter For Indirectly Asking About Saif Ali Khan's Stabbing Incident: Directly Puchte Toh Zyada...

The burglary attempt at Saif Ali Khan's upscale Bandra society residence and the brutal knife attack on him on January 16 shocked the nation while raising intriguing questions about security and celebrity life in the showbiz hub, Mumbai. Yesterday, Shahid Kapoor addressed the incident during the Deva trailer launch and schooled a journalist for asking about it casually.

Shahid Kapoor slams media for asking Saif Ali Khan attack-related questions in ‘insensitive manner’

At the trailer launch of Deva on Friday, a reporter asked Shahid what his character, Deva, would do in response to the increasing attacks on celebrities in the city. The question subtly referred to the stabbing incident involving Saif Ali Khan, and the reporter laughed while asking it.

Shahid responded while slamming, “The incident that you are referring to is indeed sad. We all are concerned, the entire fraternity is concerned. Aap ne indirectly pucha, aap directly puchte toh zyada respectable lagta.” (It would have been more respectful if you had asked directly instead of indirectly).

He further added, "We hope Saif's health is better, we hope he is feeling better. We all are very shocked over what has happened, that too in such a personal space," he added.

Shahid Kapoor shocked by Saif Ali Khan’s stabbing incident, says: ‘Such incidents are rare’

Shahid addressed the concerns about law and order in the city, saying, "It’s hard to process, especially in a city like Mumbai. I’m confident the police are doing their best, as such incidents are rare here. Mumbai is a very safe city, and you can confidently say that even at 2 or 3 am, it’s safe for women or family members to be out on the streets. This incident is truly shocking. We are praying for his recovery and hoping he gets well soon."