Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 10:27 IST

Shahid Kapoor Shares His Look From Sets Of Deva, Photo Goes Viral

Shahid Kapoor is all set to play a brilliant yet rebellious cop in his upcoming film Deva, also starring Pooja Hegde in the lead role.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor | Image:Shahid Kapoor/Instagram
  • 2 min read
Shahid Kapoor, who is still basking in the success of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, recently shared a glimpse of himself from his upcoming film Deva.

Shahid Kapoor reveals his look from Deva

In the now-viral photo, Shahid can be seen in an action avatar. Part of his new looks are short hair and a bulged body. The actor was seen wearing a black t-shirt paired with blue demis and accessorised with a black belt and bracelet.

The photo also featured the film's director Rosshan Andrrews who is known for Malayalam blockbusters Salute and Kayamkulam Kochunni among others.Sharing the photo, the actor wrote, “Do what you love and you don’t need to work another day in your life! Making movies is magic. On set DEVA.”

What do we know about Deva?

The makers of the film last year announced the film along with the film's release date. The film will star Shahid Kapoor as a brilliant yet rebellious police officer who will investigate a high-profile case. The film bankrolled by Siddharth Roy Kapur Films and Zee Studios will hit the theatres on October 11.  Apart from Shahid Kapoor, the film will also star actress Pooja Hegde in the lead role. 

Apart from Deva, Shahid Kapoor will be seen in the film Ashwatthama The Saga Continues. The actor will play the titular role. The period drama will be helmed by Sachin Ravi. It will release in five languages including Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam among others. Ashwatthama is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh.  

Published March 22nd, 2024 at 10:27 IST

