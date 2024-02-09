Advertisement

Shahid Kapoor starrer Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya made its theatrical debut on February 9. In one of the promotional interviews for the movie, the actor talked about various looks he has tried for films. He added that some movie stars "like to look the same" in every project they do. Shahid declared that he prefers to "change it up," in contrast to those actors.

Shahid Kapoor takes a dig at actors for their ‘same’ looks

In a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Shahid took a jibe at actors who don’t experiment with their looks for their movies. He said, “I am an actor. I am here to do what the role requires me to do. There are a few actors who love themselves a little too much and no matter what character they play, they like to look the same. I am not one of them. I like to change it up.”

Adding to the discussion, the Kabir Singh star said he likes working in different genres of movies, which requires him to change his looks and he is happy to do that. Shahid stated, “I am not here to serve my face. I am here to work on different kinds of scripts and mould myself into the demands of those scripts.”

Shahid Kapoor’s silver screen comeback

Shahid has made a long-awaited comeback to the romantic comedy genre with Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. Following his early career success as a romantic lead, Shahid experimented with different types of roles in his recent releases including Bloody Daddy, Jersey, and Kabir Singh.

Since Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 2019 film Kabir Singh, which is the greatest commercial success of his career to date, Shahid hasn't had a hit in the theaters, raising expectations for TBMAUJ’s box office performance.