Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 21:42 IST

Shahid Kapoor To Play Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj In His Next? Actor In Talks With OMG 2 Director

Shahid Kapoor is going to have a busy schedule for the next few years as he is likely to sign a new big-scale film with OMG 2 director Amit Rai.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Shahid Kapoor
A file photo of Shahid Kapoor | Image:Varinder Chawla
  • 2 min read
Shahid Kapoor, who is busy promoting his upcoming film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, is reported to be in talks with OMG 2 director Amit Rai for his next project. The actor is in advanced talks for a big-scale historical based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Shahid Kapoor to star as Chhatrapati Shivani Maharaj in his next film?

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Shahid Kapoor, who has a formidable lineup for the coming few years, might star as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The source told the portal that things are slowly falling into place and Shahid feels that the director is the "perfect fit" for his epic film.

Shahid Kapoor - Black Hat
(A file photo of Shahid Kapoor | Image: Instagram)

“Shahid and Ashwin have been in talks for a film based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj for a while now, and things are slowly falling in place. Back in the day, the duo wasn’t able to find the right director, but following multiple discussions with Amit Rai, Shahid feels that the director is the perfect fit for his epic on the legend of Indian History,” revealed a source close to the development. The film will be produced by Ashwin Varde under his banner Wakaoo Films.

Shahid Kapoor - IMDb
(A file photo of Shahid Kapoor | Image: IMDb)

The makers are looking to partner with a top studio before proceeding with the pre-production process. The film will tell the story of the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. "While Shahid has agreed in principle to spearhead the film, all the paperwork and announcements will happen once a studio comes on board the project. The makers are in talks with several top studios/financers to associate themselves with the film,” the source concluded.

A look at Shahid Kapoor's busy schedule

Starting with Teri Baton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, co-starring Kriti Sanon, the film is slated to hit the theatres on February 9. It will be followed by Deva, co-starring Pooja Hegde and a big-scale untitled film with Sachin Ravi.

Published February 3rd, 2024 at 21:42 IST

