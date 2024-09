Published 17:51 IST, September 13th 2024

Shahid Kapoor And Vishal Bhardwaj Reunites After 7 Years, Triptii Dimri Joins The Duo

Sajid Nadiadwala announced that they have joined forces with filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj, and actors Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri for their upcoming untitled project.