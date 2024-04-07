Advertisement

Janki Bodiwala, last seen in Ajay Devgn starrer Shaitaan, is currently basking in the success of the film. The actress is seen in the role of Ajay Devgn and Jyotika's daughter, who is manipulated and abused by R Madhavan's character. The psychological thriller is a Hindi remake of the Gujarati film Vash, in which Janki played the same character and received critical acclaim. In a recent interview, she recalled filming some critical scenes with Ajay and called it a ‘learning experience’.

Ajay was very focused on making me comfortable, says Janki Bodiwala

In an interview with The Free Press Journal, Janki talked about one particular scene in Shaitaan, in which she slapped the Maidaan star on the face. The 28-year-old actress admits she was nervous about shooting but Ajay went out of his way to make her feel at ease.

She said, “There was this scene where I had to push Ajay sir very hard and I was quite nervous. So I only acted like I was pushing him, but he asked me, 'Why are you acting? Push me directly. Only then will the audience feel the scene and the energy, the rage.' He was very sporty about it. He taught me that it was all a part of our job and there was nothing wrong with it. During the slap scene too, I didn't really hit him but we followed the actor's technique where we only gesture that we were doing it, but he was very focused on making me comfortable and I loved that."

More about Shaitaan

Starring Ajay Devgn, Jyotika, and R Madhavan, Shaitaan made its theatrical debut on March 8. The film collected Rs 81.60 crore in its first weekend and crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in two weeks. Presented by Jio Studios, Devgn Films and Panorama Studios, Shaitaan is produced by Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak.

The movie marked the first collaboration between Ajay and director Vikas Bahl, known for films such as Queen, Super 30 and Goodbye. The 54-year-old star will be seen next in the sports drama Maidaan.

(with inputs from PTI)