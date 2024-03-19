Advertisement

Actress Janki Bodiwala shot to overnight fame with her Bollywood debut in the film Shaitaan recently. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the supernatural horror thriller also starred Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, and Jyotika. Released on March 8, 2024, the film has been a hit at the box office amassing over Rs 150 crores globally.

Janki Bodiwala talks about the warm response Shaitaan is receiving

Expressing her joy at the reception of the film, Bodiwala told Republic exclusively, "The response to Shaitaan has been overwhelming and heartening. Viewers have appreciated the film's unique storyline and gripping scenes, making it a memorable experience for all of us involved."

For the unversed, Shaitaan is a remake of 2023’s Gujarati movie Vash where Janki had played the same central character of a girl possessed.

How did Janki Bodiwala land a role in Shaitaan?

Reflecting on being offered to play the part once again, Bodiwala told us that she felt extremely fortunate after the makers approached her for Shaitaan. She detailed, “After discussing and making it happen, I was thrilled to be part of such a dynamic project. The entire process was exciting and collaborative with a dedicated team working tirelessly to bring the vision to life."

Janki Bodiwala weighs in between Gujarati and Hindi cinema

Comparing her experiences in Bollywood and the Gujarati film industry, Janki expressed that while both industries share a passion for storytelling, she found notable differences in scale, reach, and thematic preferences. “Bollywood is known to cater its story to a global audience with big-budget productions whereas the Gujarati film industry has a more regional story which caters not only to regional but now to a global audience showcasing local culture and narratives. The working experiences can vary based on the scale of the production but are equally enriching in terms of creative fulfillment”, Janki added.

When asked to pick one scene which will be etched in her heart from the filming of Shaitaan, Janki quoted it to be the ‘high-intensity confrontation scene’. Bodiwala who began her acting journey with the Gujarati film Chhello Divas hopes that she gets to explore “a diverse range of roles that challenge me as an actor.”