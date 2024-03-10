Shaitaan Box Office Collection 2: Ajay Devgn Starrer Poised For ₹50 Crore-Plus 1st Weekend Business

Advertisement

Shaitaan hit the big screens on March 8 coinciding with the Mahashivratri holiday. The Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan and Jyotika starrer supernatural thriller has garnered a positive response from the audience. After a successful first day, the film has registered an upward trend in business.

Shaitaan registers growth on day 2

Shaitaan opened to a decent ₹14.75 crore in India. The Ajay Devgn starrer has become the highest Hindi horror opener ever. On the second day of its theatrical run, Shaitaan raked in ₹18.25 crore.

Day 2 of #Shaitaan sees a Solid 25-30% surge, with estimated Saturday collections in the vicinity of ₹ 19 cr-20 cr Nett.



Public praise continues to skyrocket, propelling the film to greater heights..#AjayDevgn #RMadhavan — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI)

The film has now amassed a total of ₹33 crore in India, as per Sacnilk. Shaitaan has already surpassed the collection of horror movies like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Raaz 3, Ragini MMS 2 and Bhoot. Trade analyst Sumit Kadel took to his X (formerly Twitter) to mention that the movie will see tremendous growth. He wrote, “Public praise continues to skyrocket, propelling the film to greater heights..”

Shaitaan makers tease seuqel?

The trailer launch of Ajay Devgn starrer Shaitaan was held in Mumbai on February 22. The cast and crew of the film came together to unveil the trailer of the supernatural thriller. At the event, the film’s producer gave an update on the possibility of the film having a sequel.

Speaking at the trailer launch, producer Kumar Mangat Pathak revealed that they had shot the entire film in just 40 days. He also confessed that the second part of the film is in their mind already. He said, “40 din mein shoot hui hai. Part 2 bhi hamaare dimaag mein taiyaar hai.”

All you need to know about Shaitaan

Shaitaan follows the story of Kabir and his family as their fun weekend retreat takes a nightmarish turn when they let a friendly but mysterious stranger (played by Madhavan) into their house. As the clock ticks, the family will be forced to confront their worst fears in this gripping tale that deals with the sinister elements of Indian Black Magic. The film is presented by Jio Studios, Devgn Films and Panorama Studios, Shaitaan is produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak. Helmed by Vikas Bahl, the film is set to theatrically release on March 8, 2024.

