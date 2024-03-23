Advertisement

Shaitaan, starring Ajay Devgn, Jyotika and R Madhavan, released on the big screens on March 8 amid much anticipation. The elements of a family drama blended with horror have proved to be a hit among the audience, who are thronging to the cinema halls despite new releases. In two weeks since its release, Shaitaan has managed to comfortably cross the ₹165 crore mark at the worldwide box office and nearly ₹115 crore in India.

Shaitaan poster | Image: Jio Studios/ X

Shaitaan 2-week box office collection breakdown

Shaitaan has managed to emerge as a hit and as per Box Office India, is on track to emerge as a superhit. Week one was off to a flying start, with the movie collecting ₹80.18 crore in India. The horror film directed by Vikas Bahl has managed to hold well in the second week as well, with not only crossing the ₹100 crore mark, but nearing ₹115 crore. The collection in 14 days currently stand at ₹116.65 crore nett in India, according to Sacnilk.

According to the website, Shaitaan collected ₹34.80 crore in its second week. Despite new releases, the Ajay Devgn starrer has maintained a sloid grip over the theatre going audience. Furthermore, the Holi period will also benefit its collections further.

Shaitaan to perform better in the third week than Fighter

Interestingly, Shaitaan's collection of ₹34.80 crore in its second week are a little short of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter business in the same period. The latter collected ₹38.50 crore in its 2nd week. According to BOI, Shaitaan is expected to better than Fighter in its third week, majorly driven by the Holi period. It may end up beating the lifetime business of other Bollywood hits like Gangubai Kathiawadi, Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar, Oh My God 2 and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani.