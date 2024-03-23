×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 23rd, 2024 at 15:54 IST

Shaitaan Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn's Film Mints ₹116 Crore In 2 Weeks - Here's The Breakdown

In two weeks since its release, Shaitaan has managed to comfortably cross the ₹165 crore mark at the worldwide box office and earned nearly ₹115 crore in India.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Shaitaan poster
Shaitaan poster | Image:Jio Studios/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Shaitaan, starring Ajay Devgn, Jyotika and R Madhavan, released on the big screens on March 8 amid much anticipation. The elements of a family drama blended with horror have proved to be a hit among the audience, who are thronging to the cinema halls despite new releases. In two weeks since its release, Shaitaan has managed to comfortably cross the ₹165 crore mark at the worldwide box office and nearly ₹115 crore in India.

Shaitaan poster | Image: Jio Studios/ X

Shaitaan 2-week box office collection breakdown

Shaitaan has managed to emerge as a hit and as per Box Office India, is on track to emerge as a superhit. Week one was off to a flying start, with the movie collecting ₹80.18 crore in India. The horror film directed by Vikas Bahl has managed to hold well in the second week as well, with not only crossing the ₹100 crore mark, but nearing ₹115 crore. The collection in 14 days currently stand at ₹116.65 crore nett in India, according to Sacnilk.

Shaitaan poster | Image: Jio Studios/ X

According to the website, Shaitaan collected ₹34.80 crore in its second week. Despite new releases, the Ajay Devgn starrer has maintained a sloid grip over the theatre going audience. Furthermore, the Holi period will also benefit its collections further.

Advertisement

Shaitaan to perform better in the third week than Fighter

Interestingly, Shaitaan's collection of ₹34.80 crore in its second week are a little short of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter business in the same period. The latter collected ₹38.50 crore in its 2nd week. According to BOI, Shaitaan is expected to better than Fighter in its third week, majorly driven by the Holi period. It may end up beating the lifetime business of other Bollywood hits like Gangubai Kathiawadi, Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar, Oh My God 2 and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani.

Advertisement

Published March 23rd, 2024 at 15:54 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Apple Watch

Apple Layoffs

a few seconds ago
The Federal Reserve

Fed rate cut outlook

a few seconds ago
Brown Sugar Worth Rs 26 Lakh Seized From Two Women In Odisha, Arrested

Brown Sugar Seized

a minute ago
Holi 2024

Holi self-help groups

a minute ago
Whirlpool to sell 24% stake in India business to reduce debt

New Ac Launches

7 minutes ago
Former US President Donald Trump addresses a rally in Ohio

Trump Truth Social merger

8 minutes ago
AAP a Party of ‘Thugs’: Congress Divided as ED Arrests Arvind Kejriwal

Congress divided

11 minutes ago
ABB India share price surge

ABB India’s Peenya campus

12 minutes ago
Rishabh Pant and Shikhar Dhawan

IPL 2024, PBKS vs DC Live

13 minutes ago
Housefull 5

Housefull 5 Update

16 minutes ago
Jyothika and Suriya

Jyotika's Fun Banter

19 minutes ago
The Unprecedented Election Year For The World

Election Year

20 minutes ago
Delhi Metro Viral Holi Dance

Delhi Metro Viral Dance

23 minutes ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon On Crew

24 minutes ago
Death toll rises to 115 in Moscow Concert Hall attack

Moscow Live

25 minutes ago
Prabhas on his moniker

Spirit Shoot Update

26 minutes ago
Russian authorities scramble through the rubble

Russia Attack

28 minutes ago
Onion

Export ban

28 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'Welcome to Tihar Club': Conman Sukesh to Arrested Kejriwal

    India News7 hours ago

  2. Hyderabad Robbery Attempt Foiled by Mother, Daughter: Police Nab Robbers

    India News8 hours ago

  3. What Is ISIS-K And Why It Attacked Moscow | Explained

    World8 hours ago

  4. Bear Standing Up On Its Feet And Giving High Five To A Man Goes Viral

    World9 hours ago

  5. Moscow Concert Shooting: ISIS Claims Responsibility For Deadly Attack

    World10 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo