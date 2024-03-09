×

Updated March 9th, 2024 at 09:04 IST

Shaitaan Box Office Day 1: Biggest Opening For A Horror Film In India, Beats Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Shaitaan hit the big screens on March 8. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Jyothika and R Madhavan in lead roles and is directed by Vikas Bahl.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Shaitaan first look
Shaitaan first look | Image:Ajay Devgn/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Shaitaan hit the big screens on March 8. The film boasts an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan and Jyothika. The supernatural horror narrates the tale of a family whose weekend getaway takes an unexpected turn after the daughter gets possessed. The film has opened to staggering collections, making it one of the top-grossing horror movies ever. 

Shaitaan surpasses Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Raaz 3 

The Ajay Devgn starrer has opened to a decent business at the ticketing counters. As per early estimates provided by Sacnilk, Shaitaan raked in ₹14.50 crore on the first day. Owing to positive word of mouth, the film's collection is projected to be on an upward trajectory in the coming weekend. 

Shaitaan has become the highest horror movie opened in Bollywood ever. With ₹14.50 crore on day 1, the film surpassed the record held by Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The Kartik Aaryan-Tabu starrer had minted ₹14.11 crore on the first day. This is followed by Emraan Hashmi starrer Raaz 3 (2012). The erotic thriller opened to ₹10.33 crore on day 1, as per Sacnilk. 

Shaitaan eyes ₹50 crore on opening weekend 

After a successful day 1, Shaitaan is eyeing a decent collection at the box office in the coming weekend. Republic World got in an exclusive conversation with trade analyst Sumit Kadel who compared the film’s projection with the Ajay Devgn starrer Drishyam 2. Kadel was confident that if Shaitaan picks up well, it could easily gross over ₹50 crore on the first weekend. 

Shaitaan starring Ajay Devgn, Jyothika and R Madhavan has been running successfully in theatres. The official synopsis reads, "A timeless tale of battle between good and evil with a family embodying the forces of righteousness while a man symbolizes malevolence."

Published March 9th, 2024 at 09:04 IST

