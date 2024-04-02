×

Updated April 2nd, 2024 at 11:37 IST

Shaitaan Box Office Collection: Horror Film Crosses ₹200 Crore Mark Globally

Following a month after its release, the makers of Shaitaan have announced that the supernatural thriller film has earned over ₹200 crore globally.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Shaitaan
Shaitaan | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Even though Ajay Devgn's Maidaan is set to hit the big screens this Eid, his previous film Shaitaan is still doing well in theaters. The film released in theatres on March 8 and featured R Madhavan and Jyothika as the main leads opposite Ajay. Following a month after its release, the makers have announced that the supernatural thriller film has earned over ₹200 crore globally.

Shaitaan keeps the cash registers ringing

Shaitaan, directed by Vikas Bahl, opened to mixed reviews from critics and collected ₹14.75 crore on its first day. It earned ₹60 lakh on day 25 (April 1) and remained afloat despite stiff competition from Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon's Crew, and the Hollywood blockbuster Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to X on Monday to share the film’s business in India and wrote, "#Shaitaan inches closer to ₹150 cr mark… Has yet another eventful weekend, despite #Crew and #GodzillaXKong invading the marketplace." While the film crossed ₹150 crore mark in India, it crossed ₹200 crore mark globally.

Shaitaan shatters box office records

Shaitaan registered the second-highest opening for a Bollywood film in 2024 after Hrithik Roshan's Fighter. It has continued to attract the audience to the cinema halls. It collected ₹81.60 crore in its first week, followed by ₹36.08 crore in its second week and ₹20.04 crore in its third week. In its fourth weekend, the film's collection saw a major decline due to Crew and Godzilla X Kong release.  It minted ₹4.34 crore in its fourth weekend, with ₹1.28 crore, ₹1.44 crore and ₹1.62 crore collections on Friday, Saturday and Sunday respectively, taking its total to ₹142.06 crore in 24 days. Globally, according to Sacnilk, Shaitaan has collected ₹197.5 crore. Its overseas collection is ₹33.25 crore. Meanwhile, a sequel of Shaitaan is also in the works. 

Published April 2nd, 2024 at 11:37 IST

