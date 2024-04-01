×

Updated April 1st, 2024 at 20:13 IST

Shaitaan Box Office Collection: Horror Film Inches Towards ₹150 Crore Mark In India Post 4th Weekend

Shaitaan registered the second-highest opening for a Bollywood film in 2024. Globally, according to Sacnilk, the Ajay Devgn starrer has collected ₹197.5 crore.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Shaitaan
शैतान | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan and Jyotika starrer Shaitaan has turned out to be a box office winner. The horror film hit the big screens on March 8 and has managed to gross over ₹140 crore in India in 24 days after its release. In its fourth weekend the film is trending strong and is expected to cross ₹150 crore mark domestically soon.

Shaitaan poster | Image: IMDb

Shaitaan shows strong legs in its 4th weekend

Shaitaan registered the second-highest opening for a Bollywood film in 2024 after Hrithik Roshan's Fighter. It has continued to attract the audience to the cinema halls. It collected ₹81.60 crore in its first week, followed by ₹36.08 crore in its second week and ₹20.04 crore in its third week. In its fourth weekend, the film's collection saw a major decline due to Crew and Godzilla X Kong release.  

Shaitaan poster | Image: IMDb

It minted ₹4.34 crore in its fourth weekend, with ₹1.28 crore, ₹1.44 crore and ₹1.62 crore collections on Friday, Saturday and Sunday respectively, taking its total to ₹142.06 crore in 24 days. Globally, according to Sacnilk, Shaitaan has collected ₹197.5 crore. Its overseas collection is ₹33.25 crore.

Shaitaan sequel in the works

A sequel of Shaitaan is also in the works. A source in the know shared that the family of 4 will be caught up in black magic trap in Konkan in Maharashtra during a trip. Ajay Devgn led film installment was a remake of Gujarati film Vash. The sequel is expected to be a original storyline. R Madhavan, the antagonist in the first film, is not expected to return for the sequel of Shaitaan.    

Published April 1st, 2024 at 20:13 IST

