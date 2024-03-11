×

Updated March 11th, 2024 at 04:40 IST

Shaitaan Box Office Day 3: Ajay's Film Goes Into Overdrive, Collects ₹53.5 Crore In 1st Weekend

Ajay Devgn starrer Shaitaan earned ₹20 crore on Sunday, taking its total domestic collections to ₹53.50 crore. The film marked Jyothika's comeback to Bollywood.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Shaitaan
Shaitaan | Image:X
  • 2 min read
Shaitaan starring Ajay Devgn, Jyothika and R Madhavan released in theatres on March 8. The film opened to a great start at the box office and witnessed a surge in its box office collections on the third day, surpassing its earnings from the previous two days. As per industry tracker Sacnilk, Shaitaan recorded an India nett collection of ₹20 crore on Sunday.

Shaitaan poster | Image: X

 

Shaitaan continues its dream run in theatres

Ajay Devgn starrer Shaitaan earned ₹20 crore on Sunday, taking its total domestic collections to ₹53.50 crore. Shaitaan recorded an overall 36.24 percent occupancy in Hindi cinemas on Sunday. The movie had the highest number of Hindi occupancy in Pune, followed by Bengaluru. Meanwhile, Shaitaan earned ₹14.75 crore on its opening day and ₹18.75 crore on its second day, witnessing a surge of 27.12 percent.

Shaitaan poster | Image: X

 

For the unversed, Shaitaan is a Hindi remake of the 2024 Gujarati horror thriller film titled Vash. The movie was written and directed by Krishnadev Yagnik. Shaitaan revolves around the concept of black magic. Along with Shaitaan, Premalu Telugu version released in theatres. Shaitaan also faced a stiff competition from Gaami and Bhimaa in South Indian regions.

Shaitaan poster | Image: X

 

Will Shaitaan maintain its dominance in theatres?

Shaitaan is expected to maintain its dominance in theaters until March 15, when it will face stiff competition from the Sidharth Malhotra-Disha Patani film Yodha. Ajay Devgn's previous film, Bholaa, starring Tabu, earned ₹11 crore on its first day and grossed ₹90 crore overall. Before Bholaa, Ajay's Drishyam 2 was a huge success at the box office. While Shaitaan matched Drishyam 2's opening day box office figures, it trailed slightly on the second day, earning ₹21.59 crore.

Published March 11th, 2024 at 04:40 IST

