Shaitaan starring Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan and Jyothika released in theatres on March 8. With no major competitors at the box office, Vikas Bahl's supernatural horror thriller Shaitaan is running successfully in theatres. On Sunday, it had its best single-day domestic box office performance yet. However, the film saw a dip in its collections on Monday.

Shaitaan poster | Image: X

Did Shaitaan pass the Monday test at box office?

Shaitaan, starring Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan, is performing extremely well at the box office. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned ₹53 crore net in India during its first three days. According to Sacnilk, Shaitaan performed well commercially, but its first Monday collections witnessed a decline.

According to Sacnilk, Shaitaan's collections peaked on Sunday before dropping to their lowest point to date on Monday. Shaitaan collected ₹14.75 crore nett on its first day in India, ₹18.75 crore on Saturday, ₹20.5 crore on Sunday, and around ₹7 crore on Monday (early estimates). Shaitaan's total revenue is estimated by the website to be ₹61 crore. Due to the weekend, the movie had its highest attendance to date on Sunday. The website predicts that the film's overall Hindi occupancy will be 12.53 percent.

Will Shaitaan maintain its dominance in theatres?

Shaitaan is expected to maintain its lead in theaters until March 15, when it will face stiff competition from Sidharth Malhotra-Disha Patani's Yodha. Ajay Devgn's previous film, Bholaa, starring Tabu, earned ₹11 crore on its opening day and grossed ₹90 crore overall. Prior to Bholaa, Ajay's Drishyam 2 was a huge box office hit. Shaitaan matched Drishyam 2's opening day box office figures but fell slightly on the second day, earning ₹21.59 crore.