The trailer of Shaitaan was unveiled on February 22 at an event in Mumbai. Present there were lead stars Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Jyotika and director Vikas Bahl. It is a remake of the 2023 Gujarati horror film Vash, which was written and directed by Krishnadev Yagnik.

Vikas, credited with films like Queen, Chillar Party, Ganapath and Goodbye, is directing a horror film for the first time. He shared how he prepped with his team before taking up the project.

Shaitaan cast at trailer launch | Image: Varinder Chawla

Vikas Bahl talks about his prep for Shaitaan

The Super 30 director said he was "nervous" about making a supernatural movie, a first for him. "The nervousness comes a lot from the fact that I've not done the genre before. Before we started shooting, I told my AD (assistant directors) team that we will learn how to make a film like this, we would watch YouTube videos, read interviews of other directors, and we used to look at camera work. It was almost like tuition classes. One day we were one day watching, Shining (1980 English movie), as an example," Bahl said at the trailer launch event in .

R Madhavan in a still from Shaitaan | Image: YouTube screengrab

"As a storyteller, it's a great challenge to try new things, stay nervous all the time, hopefully qualify in different genres so that it opens up your world of storytelling," he added.

Shaitaan sequel already in development

Shaitaan is produced by Ajay Devgn, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak under the banner Ajay Devgn Ffilm and Panorama Studios, respectively. It is also produced by Jio Studios. Kumar Mangat Pathak revealed that the team already has plans to make the second part of Shaitaan. The film was shot in just 40 days and the idea for the sequel had come up during its shoot.

Shaitaan will be released in theatres on March 8.