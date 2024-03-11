Advertisement

Vikas Bahl is currently basking in the success of his recently released directorial Shaitaan, starring Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan and Jyotika. The movie is having a great run at the domestic box office and in just three days, the movie has earned around ₹53 crore. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, the director shared his excitement about bouncing back after Ganapath's failure. Amid the success, the director teased the movie buffs with an update on the Queen sequel.

Is Queen sequel in the pipeline?

Speaking to the portal, Vikas confirmed that he is working on the sequel of Queen and is in the middle of writing the screenplay. Recalling the beautiful journey of shooting Queen, the director shared that it films he just made the film. Queen completed 10 years last week. He also shared a little anecdote that just like Shaitaan, even Queen released the same week of March back then.

(A poster of Queen | Image: Instagram)

“We are in the middle of writing, so hopefully we have the screenplay ready soon. It seems like we just made Queen, which turned 10 last week. I remember it as the most beautiful journey ever. And I’m glad we cracked the story for the next before the tenth year got over. Did you realize both were released in the same week of March? I think I should celebrate my birthday in March instead of May,” said Vikas.

(A still from the film | Image: Instagram)

Vikas Bahl admits Ganapath's failure

Addressing the success of Shaitaan, Vikas shared that his last film Ganapath, starring Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon and Amitabh Bachchan, didn't turn out the way it was meant to. "I jumped into Shaitaan overlapping with Ganapath,” he added.

(A poster of Ganapth | Image: Instagram)

Ganapath: A Hero is Born released last year in October and received negative reviews from critics and audiences. The movie bombed at the box office with India's net collection at ₹13.02 crore after four weeks in theatres, as per Sacnilk.