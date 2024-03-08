×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 8th, 2024 at 09:08 IST

Shaitaan Early Reviews: Ajay Devgn, Madhavan Starrer Is A 'Goosebumps-inducing' Film, Say Netizens

From its very first poster to the trailer, Shaitaan has managed to generate a lot of excitement among fans. Check out the early reviews of the film by fans.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Janki Bodiwala with Jyotika in Shaitaan
Janki Bodiwala with Jyotika in Shaitaan | Image:Youtube screengrab
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan are two of the most talented actors in Bollywood, and their first collaboration has piqued the audience's interest. We are talking about Shaitaan, a mystery thriller directed by Vikas Bahl. Shaitaan, which also stars Jyothika in the lead, is one of the year's most anticipated releases. The film released in theatres on March 8, coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri.

Shaitaan early reviews

From its very first poster to the trailer, Shaitaan has managed to generate a lot of excitement among fans. While everyone is eagerly awaiting to watch Shaitaan, we have obtained some of the first reviews of the Ajay Devgn, Jyothika and R Madhavan starrer, which describes it as a terrifying and intellectually intriguing watch. R Madhavan and Ajay Devgn are said to have given standout performances in Shaitaan, giving their fans a visual spectacle to behold.

Taran Adarsh wrote, "Shaitaan: WINNER. Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐️ Drama. Thrills. Chills. Shock-value. All enveloped in a near-perfect, captivating plot… This is supernatural genre done right… Unpredictable twists and turns are a big plus… Watch it! #ShaitaanReview The written material gives ample scope to the principal cast to spread their wings… Ajay Devgn excels as the helpless parent; conveys fear, concern and vulnerability with precision… R Madhavan is outstanding; he is savage, vicious and sadistic, all combined, without going overboard. It’s a delight to watch Jyothika on the #Hindi screen after a really long gap. She’s in super form… Janki Bodiwala gets to portray the most difficult part in the film and she does a brilliant job. Director #VikasBahl charters into the supernatural territory for the first time and the execution of the subject keeps you on tenterhooks for most parts… Only thing, the post-interval portions could’ve been sharper and tighter. Last but not the least, a special mention of the terrific background score [#AmitTrivedi], it amplifies the tension and unsettling vibe."

Advertisement

A social media user posted Shaitaan review and wrote, "SHAITAAN Review in @taran_adarsh style - #OneWordReview #Shaitaan: Mindblowing Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐️⭐#Shaitaan is a small budget film but it entertains you BIG with its powerful storytelling and jaw dropping climax. AD once again nailed it in HORROR Genre. DON’T MISS IT."

Advertisement

Another user posted Shaitaan review and wrote, “Some engrossing moments in the first hour, that’s about it... Formula-ridden plot, screenplay of convenience, shoddy direction are the main culprits...”

Advertisement

A netizen wrote Shaitaan review on social media, "Ajay Devgn is Steal The show with his Screen Present, specially in 2nd half, His acting, His passion , His intelligence, and His love with family, truly a legendary character. He's giving tough competition to #RMadhavan in this movie #Shaitaan."

"Shaitaan Review - Engaging 👌 Janvi Character is literally steel the show, Interval Block is shocked you, R Madhavan Acting is scared you & blow your mind, Storyline is brilliant and Direction is Phenomenal, Ajay Devgn intensity eyes 😱."

"First Review Shaitaan : One of the Best Horror Thriller ever made in India. Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan Stole the Show all the way. #AjayDevgn is simply in Terrific form post pandemic. Go & Watch it ! Paisa Vasool."

Plot of Shaitaan

Shaitaan starring Ajay Devgn, Jyothika and R Madhavan has been running successfully in theatres. The official synopsis reads, "A timeless tale of battle between good and evil with a family embodying the forces of righteousness while a man symbolizes malevolence."

Advertisement

Published March 8th, 2024 at 09:08 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ranveer Singh-Sandeep Reddy Vanga perform at Amabni's

Ambani's Pre-Wedding

13 hours ago
The Debate

False TRP Case Collapses

a day ago
England Players

England players dive

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin on 'Naatu Naatu'

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Gets Injured

2 days ago
Malaika Arora

Malaika's Workout

2 days ago
Deepveer

Deepveer's Viral Video

2 days ago
Ram Charan

Ram Charan In Mumbai

2 days ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi's Chic Look

2 days ago
manjummel boys

Locals At Guna Caves

2 days ago
Govinda

Govinda's Airport Fashion

2 days ago
Kolkata Metro Update: Commercial Service on Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Line to Commence Soon

WB's 1st Underwater metro

2 days ago
Small Aircrafts Crashes In Nashville, All Five Onboard Killed

5 Dead In Nashville Crash

2 days ago
Rihanna

Rihanna In Jamnagar

2 days ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik In Goa

2 days ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay At Gucci Event

2 days ago
Diljit Dosanjh at Ambani Event

Diljit At Anant's Bash

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Animal Print

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Noor Ali Zadran announces retirement from International cricket

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  2. US FDA grants expanded approval for BeiGene's blood cancer drug

    Business News13 minutes ago

  3. Nikkei surges as tech stocks rally, banks gain on BOJ speculation

    Business News19 minutes ago

  4. IAF's Newest Airbus C-295 MW Aircraft Makes Maiden Landing at Agatti

    Defence19 minutes ago

  5. Bhagwant Mann Approached Me Once to Join Congress: Sidhu’s Big Claim

    Lok Sabha Elections22 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo