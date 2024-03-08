Advertisement

Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan are two of the most talented actors in Bollywood, and their first collaboration has piqued the audience's interest. We are talking about Shaitaan, a mystery thriller directed by Vikas Bahl. Shaitaan, which also stars Jyothika in the lead, is one of the year's most anticipated releases. The film released in theatres on March 8, coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri.

Shaitaan early reviews

From its very first poster to the trailer, Shaitaan has managed to generate a lot of excitement among fans. While everyone is eagerly awaiting to watch Shaitaan, we have obtained some of the first reviews of the Ajay Devgn, Jyothika and R Madhavan starrer, which describes it as a terrifying and intellectually intriguing watch. R Madhavan and Ajay Devgn are said to have given standout performances in Shaitaan, giving their fans a visual spectacle to behold.

Taran Adarsh wrote, "Shaitaan: WINNER. Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐️ Drama. Thrills. Chills. Shock-value. All enveloped in a near-perfect, captivating plot… This is supernatural genre done right… Unpredictable twists and turns are a big plus… Watch it! #ShaitaanReview The written material gives ample scope to the principal cast to spread their wings… Ajay Devgn excels as the helpless parent; conveys fear, concern and vulnerability with precision… R Madhavan is outstanding; he is savage, vicious and sadistic, all combined, without going overboard. It’s a delight to watch Jyothika on the #Hindi screen after a really long gap. She’s in super form… Janki Bodiwala gets to portray the most difficult part in the film and she does a brilliant job. Director #VikasBahl charters into the supernatural territory for the first time and the execution of the subject keeps you on tenterhooks for most parts… Only thing, the post-interval portions could’ve been sharper and tighter. Last but not the least, a special mention of the terrific background score [#AmitTrivedi], it amplifies the tension and unsettling vibe."

Advertisement

#OneWordReview...#Shaitaan: WINNER.

Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐️

Drama. Thrills. Chills. Shock-value. All enveloped in a near-perfect, captivating plot… This is supernatural genre done right… Unpredictable twists and turns are a big plus… Watch it! #ShaitaanReview



The written material… pic.twitter.com/YCc0fGMy7c — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh)

A social media user posted Shaitaan review and wrote, "SHAITAAN Review in @taran_adarsh style - #OneWordReview #Shaitaan: Mindblowing Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐️⭐#Shaitaan is a small budget film but it entertains you BIG with its powerful storytelling and jaw dropping climax. AD once again nailed it in HORROR Genre. DON’T MISS IT."

Advertisement

SHAITAAN Review in @taran_adarsh style - #OneWordReview #Shaitaan: Mindblowing

Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐️⭐#Shaitaan is a small budget film but it entertains you BIG with its powerful storytelling and jaw dropping climax. AD once again nailed it in HORROR Genre. DON’T MISS IT ! pic.twitter.com/Y3n9d9GSlf — Ajaywood Fan (@AjFan_Sameer)

Another user posted Shaitaan review and wrote, “Some engrossing moments in the first hour, that’s about it... Formula-ridden plot, screenplay of convenience, shoddy direction are the main culprits...”

Advertisement

A netizen wrote Shaitaan review on social media, "Ajay Devgn is Steal The show with his Screen Present, specially in 2nd half, His acting, His passion , His intelligence, and His love with family, truly a legendary character. He's giving tough competition to #RMadhavan in this movie #Shaitaan."

#AjayDevgn is Steel The show with his Screen Present, specially in 2nd half, His acting, His passion , His intelligence, and His love with family, truly a legendary character.



He's giving tough competition to #RMadhavan in this movie #Shaitaan



150cr confirm 🔥#ShaitaanReview pic.twitter.com/oIto4mU5Z0 — AMIR ANSARI (@FMovie82325)

"Shaitaan Review - Engaging 👌 Janvi Character is literally steel the show, Interval Block is shocked you, R Madhavan Acting is scared you & blow your mind, Storyline is brilliant and Direction is Phenomenal, Ajay Devgn intensity eyes 😱."

#ShaitaanReview - Engaging 👌



Janvi Character is literally steel the show, Interval Block is shocked you, #RMadhavan Acting is scared you & blow your mind, Storyline is brilliant and Direction is Phenomenal, @ajaydevgn intensity eyes 😱



Till interval 3.5⭐#AjayDevgn #Shaitaan pic.twitter.com/PhSgRNJYsH — AMIR ANSARI (@FMovie82325)

"First Review Shaitaan : One of the Best Horror Thriller ever made in India. Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan Stole the Show all the way. #AjayDevgn is simply in Terrific form post pandemic. Go & Watch it ! Paisa Vasool."

First Review #Shaitaan : One of the Best Horror Thriller ever made in India. @ajaydevgn @ActorMadhavan Stole the Show all the way. #AjayDevgn is simply in Terrific form post pandemic. Go & Watch it ! Paisa Vasool !



4.5/5⭐️ #ShaitaanReview pic.twitter.com/TROOYvZshy — Real Box office™ (@Real_Box_0ffice)

Plot of Shaitaan

Shaitaan starring Ajay Devgn, Jyothika and R Madhavan has been running successfully in theatres. The official synopsis reads, "A timeless tale of battle between good and evil with a family embodying the forces of righteousness while a man symbolizes malevolence."