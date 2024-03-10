×

Updated March 10th, 2024 at 13:23 IST

Shaitaan Mid-night Shows Added In Mumbai After Surge In Demand For Ajay Devgn's Film

Shaitaan is headlined by Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan and Jyotika. The film hit the big screens on March 8 and has already amassed a total of over ₹30 crore.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Shaitaan
Shaitaan | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Shaitaan hit the big screen on March 8 coinciding with the Maha Shivratri holiday. The film has been performing well at the box office ever since its release. On the first day, the Ajay Devgn starrer became the highest-opening horror movie in Hindi cinema ever. Owing to a positive word of mouth, the movie has added more shows in the night.

Shaitaan night shows added in Mumbai 

After a positive reception to the supernatural thriller, several new shows of the movie have been added in Mumbai. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his X (formerly Twitter) to announce that midnight shows of Shaitaan have been added. He wrote, “LATEST DEVELOPMENT… #Shaitaan midnight shows [11.55 pm] added in #Mumbai today… And the response is 🔥🔥🔥.” 

Shaitaan opened to a staggering ₹14.75 crore on day 1. The film subsequently raked in ₹18.75 crore, as per early estimates provided by Sacnilk. The film has amassed a total of ₹33.5 crore in India. The business projections of the movie have shown a growth in business in the coming weekend.

Shaitaan becomes highest grossing Hindi horror movies

Shaitaan has become the highest horror movie opened in Bollywood ever. With ₹14.50 crore on day 1, the film surpassed the record held by Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The Kartik Aaryan-Tabu starrer had minted ₹14.11 crore on the first day. This is followed by Emraan Hashmi starrer Raaz 3 (2012). The erotic thriller opened to ₹10.33 crore on day 1, as per Sacnilk.  

After a successful day 1, Shaitaan is eyeing a decent collection at the box office in the coming weekend. Republic World got in an exclusive conversation with trade analyst Sumit Kadel who compared the film’s projection with the Ajay Devgn starrer Drishyam 2. Kadel was confident that if Shaitaan picks up well, it could easily gross over ₹50 crore on the first weekend. 

Published March 10th, 2024 at 13:23 IST

