Shaitaan is creating a heavy buzz on the internet after the makers unveiled the spooky trailer starring R Madhavan, Ajay Devgn and Jyotika. At the trailer launch of the film, the stars got chatty about the film and its impact on their personal life. Madhavan, who plays the intense antagonist role of seemingly a devil, shared his experience shooting for the film with Ajay and Jyotika. He also revealed how his wife Sarita Birje has started to see him different light since he showed her the trailer.

R Madhavan is surprised to play a spooky character

Speaking at the trailer launch, Madhavan shared that it was an "amazing experience" to work with Ajay and Jyotika. He shared a disbelief that he can push himself to the level, leaving the people scared. “I can not tell you what an amazing experience it has been, especially with a team like this. I never imagined I could push myself to this level that people would get scared," he said.

R Madhavan shared his wife's reaction to Shaitaan trailer

The actor shared that when he showed the trailer and teaser of the film to his wife, she started seeing him in a different light. Even today, she asks him to talk to her from a distance. "I remember when I showed this trailer and teaser to my wife, she started to see me in a different light. Even today she tells me to talk to her from a distance. So I might face some trouble after this film," he added.

Helmed by Vikas Bahl, the trailer offers a glimpse into the unusual weekend of a family as they get harrowed by a mysterious stranger. Produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak the film will release theatrically on March 8.