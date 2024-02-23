Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 23rd, 2024 at 11:47 IST

Shaitaan Star Ajay Devgn Opens Up About Remaking Gujarati Film Vash: We Adapted It In Our Own Way

Shaitaan is adapted from 2023 Gujarati horror film Vash, starring Hiten Kumar and Janki Bodiwala and Hitu Kanodia. It turned out to be a big commercial success.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Shaitaan and Vash stills
Shaitaan and Vash stills | Image:YouTube screengrab
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The trailer of Shaitaan has led to curiosity among netizens. The movie's hashtag and its lead stars Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan and Jyotika have been trending on social media. Ahead of its March 8 release, it is safe to say that the movie has generated good buzz with its interesting storyline cantered around black magic. At the trailer launch event, Ajay, who is also one of the film's producers talked about the original film Vash (2023), a Guajarati feature, which has inspired the storyline of Shaitaan.

Hiten Kumar in a still from Gujarati film Vash | Image: YouTube Screengrab

Ajay talks about adapting Vash in Bollywood

Directed by Vikas Bahl, Shaitaan, is described as a gripping tale with elements of black magic. The film also features south star Jyotika and R Madhavan. It is a remake of the 2023 Gujarati horror film Vash, which was written and directed by Krishnadev Yagnik. Shaitaan features R Madhavan as the antagonist and Jyotika as Ajay Devgn's wife. Actor Janki Bodiwala, who starred in the Gujarati film Vash, also features in the remake.

Ajay said that he liked the basic story of the original film and decided to make it in Hindi. "The base of the story was very strong hence we did this film, and we adapted the film in our own way," the Runway 34  actor said at the trailer launch event.

A still from Shaitaan | Image: YouTube screengrab 

Vikas Bahl on making his 1st horror film

Vikas Bahl, known for films such as Queen, Super 30 and Goodbye, said he was "nervous" about making a supernatural movie, a first for him.

"The nervousness comes a lot from the fact that I've not done the genre before... Before we started shooting, I told my AD (assistant directors) team that we will learn how to make a film like this, we would watch YouTube videos, read interviews of other directors, and we used to look at camera work. It was almost like tuition classes. One day we were one day watching, 'Shining' (1980 English movie), as an example," he said.

The movie will release in cinema halls on March 8.

Published February 23rd, 2024 at 11:47 IST

