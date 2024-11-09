sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Pakistan Bomb Blast | India-Russia Ties | Donald Trump | Elon Musk | US Elections |

Published 17:35 IST, November 9th 2024

Shameless, Filthy Thief: T-Series, Sachet-Parampara Accused Of Plagiarism For Do Patti Song

Nilanjana Ghosh Dastidar has accused T-Series and the singer duo Sachet and Parampara of 'stealing' her husband's song for the Do Patti film's track, Maiyya.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Shameless, Filthy Thief: Do Patti Audio Label Accused Of Plagiarism
Shameless, Filthy Thief: Do Patti Audio Label Accused Of Plagiarism | Image: X
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

17:35 IST, November 9th 2024