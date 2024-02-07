English
Updated January 20th, 2024 at 23:51 IST

Shammi Kapoor Was Offended After Anubhav Sinha Offered Him Villain Role

Anubhav Sinha in a recent interview recalled how Shammi Kapoor lambasted at him once as he thought the actor could play a good villain.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Anubhav Sinha, Shammi Kapoor
Anubhav Sinha, Shammi Kapoor | Image:IMDb
  • 2 min read
Renowned director Anubhav Sinha recently opened up about his collaboration with the iconic Shammi Kapoor during a masterclass at the Ajanta Ellora International Film Festival. Reflecting on his three-decade-long career, Anubhav shared insights into his experience creating the television pilot for the series Shikast.

Anubhav Sinha recalls Shammi Kapoor’s reaction to being offered a villain role

Recounting the unconventional casting of Shammi Kapoor as a villain in Shikast, Anubhav revealed, “I made a show called Shikast, and someone gave me Rs 60,000 to make a pilot. I wanted Shammi Kapoor to play the villain, so I sent him the script.” Shammi who is known for his charismatic lead roles surprised Anubhav by inviting him to discuss the offer.

Shammi Kapoor | Image: IMDb

Kapoor questioned Anubhav, “Maine aapko iss liye bulaya hai ke aapki himmat kaise hui mujhe villain ka role offer karne ki (I wanted to ask how dare you offer me the role of a villain)?”

Shammi Kapoor eventually agreed to play the part

Despite initial reservations, Kapoor agreed with certain conditions including specific financial terms and a fixed schedule. Anubhav fondly recalled the bond that developed between them and revealed another amusing incident during the shoot. On the second day, discovering Kapoor still on set at 10 pm, Anubhav questioned him, to which Kapoor humorously replied, “My car is in your shot!”

Shammi Kapoor | Image: IMDb

Anubhav's journey also involved seeking permission from Gulzar to incorporate his poetry into the show. Gulzar insisted on watching the pilot before granting approval. Naseeruddin Shah recited the poem for Anubhav, who recalled, “He watched the pilot and hugged me. He said, ‘I see your struggle, and this is my contribution. I don’t want anything for the poem.’”

Anubhav’s last film Bheed faced massive censorship challenges but the filmmaker has no qualms and is now developing another series to be released soon.

Published January 20th, 2024 at 23:51 IST

