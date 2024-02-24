Shekhar Kapur Freezes After Stranger On Flight Asks Him This Question - It Has A Masoom Connection

Advertisement

Shekhar Kapur, who is known for his films like Bandit Queen and Mr India, recently talked about one of his interactions with a fellow passenger on a flight. This wasn't a random person fanboying the filmmaker, but the passenger's questions left him in deep thought. In a long post, Shekhar Kapur shared the entire incident where a Masoom fan flooded him with questions and he had no answer to any of them, rather he learned a lesson.

Fans question that left Shekhar in deep thoughts

On Friday, Shekhar Kapur took to his Instagram handle to share a long post about his debut film Masoom, which released in the year 1983. He shared a poster featuring Naseeruddin Shah and Shabana Azmi. He captioned the post, "Was on a flight today... Someone came and sat next to me... Wish they hadn’t... Not because they were not nice... but because of the question she asked me..."

He added, "‘Sir, I watch Masoom at least once every month. Every time I cry, I find a different story in it... ‘Oh... thanks' ‘I hear you’re making a sequel, Sir, I even read the title .. ‘Masoom .. the next generation’ right? I froze .. for I knew what was coming..."

His post further read, "‘How Sir? How can anyone beat the emotional power of that film? How can anyone surpass the innocence of that film?’ Now I’m panicking .. it’s what I fear most myself .. how do I become naive again? ‘Sir, that scene in which Rahul Bhaiya hurts his finger with a hammer .. and then runs to Shabana Azmi and calls her ‘mother’! And she screams at him. Sir every time I see that scene, my heart breaks...’"

The conversation left the filmmaker in deep thought. He further wrote, "Now I know why Masoom was beautiful in its naivety. I had never studied anything on filmmaking... never assisted anyone... so my knowledge of the craft of filmmaking was absolutely zero. Masoom was all pure intuition, pure emotion. No craft... It’s what I have to remember again about filmmaking... or any art. Not to let craft overpower emotion, intuition..."

He further said, "Never force an emotion... allow it to happen... allow emotion to flow .. let the film find itself... let it flow Shekhar... let it flow... I said to myself... I began to breathe easy again..."

What do we know about Masoom?

Shekhar Kapur's directorial debut with the lyrics of Gulzar, music of RD Burman, and acting performances of Shabana Azmi and Naseeruddin Shah was a box office hit. The film was later even remade in Telugu and Turkish. Last year, the filmmaker had confirmed that he is working on the sequel of the film. The sequel is titled, Masoom... The New Generation will reportedly see a generational change. More update on the same is awaited.