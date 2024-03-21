Advertisement

Shoojit Sircar, who has been directing films for the last 20 years, is all set to make his next with Abhishek Bachchan. On March 21, the filmmaker shared a post revealing the film's plot.

What is Shoojit Sircar's next with Abhishek Bachchan all about?

On Thursday, the filmmaker's production house Rising Sun Films shared a montage of films the filmmaker has made in the last 20 years. At the end of the video, a glimpse of Abhishek Bachchan was shared who could be seen walking on the street while talking on a phone. Sharing the video, they captioned it, “Shoojit’s films have always carried a legacy that is a cherished collection of moments that remind us to laugh, cry, fall in love and express all that’s within. His next compels us to discover the true value of life’s fleeting moments, learning to cherish each one. Coming to cinemas near you. Stay tuned!”

Shoojit's untitled project with Abhishek Bachchan is touted to be a heartwarming tale about the celebration of life in its everyday ordinary chaos. The film will be an emotional journey with an entertaining narrative about a father and daughter who rekindle their bond while they navigate through life's challenges.

What more do we know about the untitled project?

Apart from Abhishek Bachchan, the film's cast hasn't been revealed yet. The film, however, will have a theatrical release sometime this year.

What more do we know about Shoojit Sircar?

In a career of over two decades, Shoojit Sircar has helmed films like Piku, Vicky Donor, October, Madras Cafe, Gulabo Sitabo, and Sardar Udham among others. He is also a National Award winner for Best Director.