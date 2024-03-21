×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 21st, 2024 at 15:44 IST

Shoojit Sircar Shares A Glimpse Of His Next With Abhishek Bachchan, Reveals Film's Plot

Shoojit Sircar is known for films like Piku, Vicky Donor, and Sardar Udham among others. His next is going to be a heartwarming daddy-daughter story.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Shoojit Sircar
A file photo of Shoojit Sircar | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Shoojit Sircar, who has been directing films for the last 20 years, is all set to make his next with Abhishek Bachchan. On March 21, the filmmaker shared a post revealing the film's plot.

What is Shoojit Sircar's next with Abhishek Bachchan all about?

On Thursday, the filmmaker's production house Rising Sun Films shared a montage of films the filmmaker has made in the last 20 years. At the end of the video, a glimpse of Abhishek Bachchan was shared who could be seen walking on the street while talking on a phone. Sharing the video, they captioned it, “Shoojit’s films have always carried a legacy that is a cherished collection of moments that remind us to laugh, cry, fall in love and express all that’s within. His next compels us to discover the true value of life’s fleeting moments, learning to cherish each one. Coming to cinemas near you. Stay tuned!”

Shoojit's untitled project with Abhishek Bachchan is touted to be a heartwarming tale about the celebration of life in its everyday ordinary chaos. The film will be an emotional journey with an entertaining narrative about a father and daughter who rekindle their bond while they navigate through life's challenges.

What more do we know about the untitled project?

Apart from Abhishek Bachchan, the film's cast hasn't been revealed yet. The film, however, will have a theatrical release sometime this year.

What more do we know about Shoojit Sircar?

In a career of over two decades, Shoojit Sircar has helmed films like Piku, Vicky Donor, October, Madras Cafe, Gulabo Sitabo, and Sardar Udham among others.  He is also a National Award winner for Best Director. 

Advertisement

Published March 21st, 2024 at 15:44 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

CM Arvind Kejriwal

No Relief For Kejriwal

a minute ago
Gua Sha

Gua Sha

a minute ago
1983 World Cup winner

1983 World Cup winner

2 minutes ago
MS Dhoni and Ruturaj Gaikwad

Captain Dhoni steps down

3 minutes ago
CM Arvind Kejriwal

India News LIVE

3 minutes ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi For Devara Shoot

4 minutes ago
republic

'Shikhar Dhawan is probab

8 minutes ago
Black

Rani's Female-Led Films

8 minutes ago
Khavsa: The Gujarati Street Food with Burmese Roots

Khavsa From Burma

10 minutes ago
Speeding Car Collides With Divider And Overturns In Yamuna Expressway, Man Dead

Speeding Car Collides

12 minutes ago
Jitendra Singh

LS POLLS 2024 LIVE

13 minutes ago
SC Raps Out At TN Guv RN Ravi For Refusal To Reinduct K Ponmudi As Minister After Stay On Conviction

SC Hits

13 minutes ago
Bihar Board Inter Results 2024 LIVE Updates

Bihar Board 12th Result

14 minutes ago
KL Rahul with his LSG Team Members

LSG 2024 SWOT Analysis

16 minutes ago
New York retains top spot in Z/Yen financial centre survey

Z/Yen financial survey

17 minutes ago
Kamal Haasan

Kamal Turns Screenwriter?

20 minutes ago
IIT-Kharagpur, Navy Sign MoU To Execute Research & Development Jointly

IIT-KGP, Navy Sign MoU

21 minutes ago
Rahul Vaidya

Disha-Rahul's Daughter

21 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Asansol Couple Transforms 9-Year-Old Boy Into Prabhu Ram Of Ayodhya

    India News7 hours ago

  2. Jabalpur Man Wants To Contest For LS Polls, Pays Security Deposit

    India News17 hours ago

  3. 19-Year-Old Brain Dead Student's Organs Give New Lease of Life to 3

    India News18 hours ago

  4. Sara Opens Up About Being Raised 'Single-handedly' By Mom Amrita Singh

    Entertainment18 hours ago

  5. ‘Making Plans for the Initial 100 Days of Our Third Term’: PM | LIVE

    India News18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo