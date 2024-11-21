Published 21:25 IST, November 21st 2024
Shraddha Kapoor Recalls Being Replaced In Movies Early In Her Career: It Was Very Demotivating
In a recent interview, Shraddha Kapoor revealed why she doesn’t sign films back-to-back as fans have been waiting for her next after Stree 2 success.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Shraddha Kapoor file photo | Image: Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
21:25 IST, November 21st 2024