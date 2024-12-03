Shraddha Kapoor Rents Apartment In Mumbai For Rs 6 lakh per month, Pays Whopping Amount In Advance

Shraddha Kapoor is basking in the success of her latest release Stree 2. The actress returned in the sequel of the film also featuring Rajkummar Rao, which has become the highest-grossing Bollywood movie ever. Days after the release, the actress seems to expand her real estate portfolio. Adding another feather to her achievements, Shraddha has reportedly rented a new flat in Mumbai's Juhu.

Shraddha Kapoor rents a new flat for a whopping amount

Shraddha Kapoor currently resides with her parents Shakti Kapoor and Shivangi Kolhapure in a prime location in Mumbai. The actress has reportedly secured another property in a premium location in Juhu. Spanning approximately 3,929 sq ft, the apartment is located on the third floor of a high-end residential tower.



Shraddha Kapoor file photo | Image: Instagram

The actress will reportedly pay an eyebrow-raising ₹6 Lakhs for the property every month. As per reports, Shraddha Kapoor has signed a 12-month lease on the new flat. The Stree 2 fame has shelled a whopping ₹72 lakh for advance rent. Additionally, she incurred a stamp duty cost of Rs 36,000 and a registration fee of Rs 1,000 for the transaction. Along with the apartment, the space also comes with a luxury basement to park 4 cars.

Shraddha Kapoor gifted herself a Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica on Dussehra 2023

On the occasion of Dussehra 2023, Shraddha Kapoor left her fans awestruck by gifting herself a brand new red Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica. With a price of approximately ₹4.04 crore in India, this luxurious acquisition has sparked excitement across social media. Following the grand purchase, her photos went viral on social media.



Shraddha Kapoor poses with the car | Image: Instagram