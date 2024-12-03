Published 12:45 IST, December 3rd 2024
Shraddha Kapoor Rents Apartment In Mumbai For Rs 6 lakh per month, Pays Whopping Amount In Advance
Shraddha Kapoor has rented a luxury apartment in Mumbai for ₹6 lakhs per month after Stree 2 success. The actress has secured a luxury flat in Juhu.
- Entertainment News
- 3 min read
Advertisement
Shraddha Kapoor is basking in the success of her latest release Stree 2. The actress returned in the sequel of the film also featuring Rajkummar Rao, which has become the highest-grossing Bollywood movie ever. Days after the release, the actress seems to expand her real estate portfolio. Adding another feather to her achievements, Shraddha has reportedly rented a new flat in Mumbai's Juhu.
Shraddha Kapoor rents a new flat for a whopping amount
Shraddha Kapoor currently resides with her parents Shakti Kapoor and Shivangi Kolhapure in a prime location in Mumbai. The actress has reportedly secured another property in a premium location in Juhu. Spanning approximately 3,929 sq ft, the apartment is located on the third floor of a high-end residential tower.
The actress will reportedly pay an eyebrow-raising ₹6 Lakhs for the property every month. As per reports, Shraddha Kapoor has signed a 12-month lease on the new flat. The Stree 2 fame has shelled a whopping ₹72 lakh for advance rent. Additionally, she incurred a stamp duty cost of Rs 36,000 and a registration fee of Rs 1,000 for the transaction. Along with the apartment, the space also comes with a luxury basement to park 4 cars.
Shraddha Kapoor gifted herself a Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica on Dussehra 2023
On the occasion of Dussehra 2023, Shraddha Kapoor left her fans awestruck by gifting herself a brand new red Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica. With a price of approximately ₹4.04 crore in India, this luxurious acquisition has sparked excitement across social media. Following the grand purchase, her photos went viral on social media.
The news of her luxurious gift broke when a close friend of the actress shared a post on her Instagram handle. The friend, who was evidently elated to deliver the swanky car to Shraddha, posted a series of pictures featuring the duo alongside Lamborghini. In the post, the friend expressed her joy and recounted her journey of building her company. She emphasised the significance of this moment as the Lamborghini is the first of its kind to be sold to a woman in Mumbai. She also noted the symbolic importance of a supercar, seeing it as a representation of breaking barriers and fearlessly pursuing one's dreams. She wrote, "This is an unforgettable first in Mumbai - A Lamborghini sold to a remarkable woman. A supercar is never just a car - it's a symbol of breaking barriers and pursuing your dreams fearlessly. And to be handing over its keys to such a high-achieving woman makes me proud on multiple levels."
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 12:45 IST, December 3rd 2024